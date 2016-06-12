News Ticker

Mzila Ndlovu dumps Welshman Ncube MDC

12th June 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 27

Former National Healing co-minister Moses Mzila Ndlovu and several other officials yesterday quit the Welshman Ncube-led MDC party.

By Khanyile Mlotshwa
ncube

Ndlovu, a former MDC deputy secretary general, made the announcement at a press conference in Bulawayo.

“Having carefully studied our situation and the conditions in the MDC, we do not regret this important decision,” he said.

“I therefore, publicly announce that my colleagues and myself have resolved to terminate our membership from the MDC forthwith.

“There were irreconcilable differences and after serious deliberations we individually and collectively arrived at this decision.”

The event drew about 150 people, most of them former MDC members who chanted a slogan Simunye Mthwakazi (We are together as a nation).

Ndlovu said they tried to use both formal and informal means to resolve some of the problems through the laid-down internal processes to no avail.

“Indeed the problems are deep rooted and complex to even try and narrate them,” he said.

“At this juncture and chapter of our protracted struggle, it is no longer a question of [who] did what and why. We have come to accept and to let bygones be bygones. It is time to close that chapter.”




However, the former minister paid tribute to Ncube and “all colleagues we have struggled together with in the MDC.”

“There are life-long lessons we learnt and would continue to cherish, especially from the president of MDC, Welshman Ncube,” Ndlovu said.

“Those amongst us who have worked with him since the formation of the MDC are well aware of his many qualities and commitment to democratic change. He always led from the front.”

Ndlovu claimed not less than 65 people had turned in their MDC membership cards and regalia as a show of leaving the opposition party.

“As Zimbabweans, we have been exposed to cruel ways of terminating one’s party membership, like burning T-shirts,” he said. “We are going to do things in a civilised way. If our colleagues insist that it belongs to them, we will engage in negotiations with them. For now, we are keeping custody of this [cards and regalia].”

Ndlovu dismissed suggestions that he was leaving the MDC to lead a regional party, but insisted that, “there is so much energy amongst us, we have no intention to say our departure from the MDC should also mark our departure from politics.”

Contacted for comment, MDC national spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi said their former members should stop “chasing a wild goose.”

“No amount of lies will help them to draw public attention,” he said. “It is their democratic right but it may be catastrophic for them to lie or believe that they are a fraction of a drop in the ocean.”-The Standard

Related Posts
Impeach Mugabe – Biti
Impeach Mugabe – Biti
FORMER Finance minister and MDC Renewal president-designate Tendai Biti has called on Parliament to begin proceedings to impeach President Robert Mugabe over his government’s failure to arrest the country’s socio-economic ...
READ MORE
Acid Test For Rushed Labour Law
Acid Test For Rushed Labour Law
ZIMBABWE’S Labour Amendment Bill (LAB), which now awaits President Robert Mugabe’s assent, could become the most disputed law once promulgated after the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) said it ...
READ MORE
Uncertainty, Malice Forces Political Party Negotiators to Leak Secret Zimbabwe Talks
Uncertainty, Malice Forces Political Party Negotiators to Leak Secret Zimbabwe Talks
BULAWAYO — Political talks between President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party and several others have gripped Zimbabweans as the leaking of such dialogue has been the norm over the years in ...
READ MORE
Didymus Mutasa plots political asylum in India
Didymus Mutasa plots political asylum in India
ZANU PF’s expelled Secretary for Administration, Didymus Mutasa is consulting on options of getting political protection from India where he is domiciled at present. Caught up with Mr Mutasa on Monday ...
READ MORE
I Will Not Be Stopped, Says Visually Impaired Bishop Magaya
I Will Not Be Stopped, Says Visually Impaired Bishop Magaya
Harare,- To some, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya (52), who is visually impaired, could be a charity case deserving nothing except pity. To President Robert Mugabe’s government, he could be a rogue cleric ...
READ MORE
Mugabe blasts vaPostori
Mugabe blasts vaPostori
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has attacked members of the Vapositori (apostolic sect members), for refusing to take their children to school and hospitals, citing it as one of the ...
READ MORE
‘Enemies want to overthrow me’ – Robert Mugabe moans
‘Enemies want to overthrow me’ – Robert Mugabe moans
BINDURA, Zimbabwe (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said on Friday a delay in paying wages to public workers was "a temporary problem" that did not justify their strike this ...
READ MORE
Tribalism rocks Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF
Tribalism rocks Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF
HARARE - Tribalism and regionalism are threatening to rip apart the warring Zanu PF, with the once dominant Zezuru group in the party apparently angry that President Robert Mugabe overlooked ...
READ MORE
‘Oppah plotted Mujuru ouster’
‘Oppah plotted Mujuru ouster’
HARARE - In a new twist to the post-congress Zanu PF’s seemingly unstoppable factional and succession wars, it is now being claimed that Water minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was the “main ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF’s wars come to a head
Zanu PF’s wars come to a head
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe flew into the resort town of Victoria Falls yesterday to officially open the post-congress Zanu PF’s annual conference, as the ruling party’s deadly factional and ...
READ MORE
Impeach Mugabe – Biti
Acid Test For Rushed Labour Law
Uncertainty, Malice Forces Political Party Negotiators to Leak
Didymus Mutasa plots political asylum in India
I Will Not Be Stopped, Says Visually Impaired
Mugabe blasts vaPostori
‘Enemies want to overthrow me’ – Robert Mugabe
Tribalism rocks Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF
‘Oppah plotted Mujuru ouster’
Zanu PF’s wars come to a head

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News