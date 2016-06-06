News Ticker

Manyenyeni to bounce back as Harare Mayor

6th June 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 1

HARARE – Suspended Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni is set to bounce back at Town House today after the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Ministry failed or decided not to set up an independent tribunal to try him for violating Sections of the Urban Councils Act.

Manyenyeni

Clr Manyenyeni was suspended from office by Minister Saviour Kasukuwere on March 20, this year, pending an investigation into his conduct of employing banker Mr James Mushore as town clerk without the Local Government Board approval.

Government argues the appointment of Mr Mushore violated the Urban Councils Act.

Clr Manyenyeni then filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking nullification of the suspension.

He sought an order directing his reinstatement to the post with full pay and benefits and he also wanted the court to bar Minister Kasukuwere from interfering with his operations as Mayor of Harare.

Dismissing Clr Manyenyeni’s urgent chamber application, Justice Mary Dube said in terms of the law the minister was only empowered to suspend a mayor, but removal from office required the appointment of an independent tribunal to determine the matter.




The judge advised Clr Manyenyeni to wait for his hearing within 45 days from the suspension date.

“He (minister) may do nothing more after suspension. The suspension only runs for 45 days during which period the dismissal is expected to take place in terms of Section 278 or the suspension lapses.

“In my view, if an independent tribunal is not in place in terms of the Constitution within 45 days of the suspension of the matter, that is the end of the matter.

“Applicant will be entitled to be released from suspension by operation of law,” she said.

Clr Manyenyeni yesterday said he would return to work following the lapse of the 45-day period.

“I am looking forward to completing God’s assignment. It’s less than two years to go now,” he said.

On his return, Clr Manyenyeni will be expected to deal with Mr Mushore’s employment amid reports that a letter to send the former bank home had already been drafted and is awaiting the mayor’s signature.

Last week, the city’s directors and other employees were thrown into confusion after Mr Mushore wrote a circular to all city departments informing them that he was in charge of the local authority despite Government rescinding his appointment.

Acting Mayor Christopher Mbanga, however, said chamber secretary Mrs Josephine Ncube was in charge of the local authority on an acting basis.

Minister Kasukuwere, who is in China, yesterday referred questions to acting Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo who could not be reached for comment.

Related Posts
Former MDC-T minister dies
Former MDC-T minister dies
Harare - A former MDC-T minister in the now-defunct Zimbabwean unity government, Thamsanqa Mahlangu, has died. Mahlangu passed away in a private hospital in Zimbabwe’s second capital city, Bulawayo, on Monday ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Prisons Ripping Off Starving Inmates
Zimbabwe Prisons Ripping Off Starving Inmates
Harare,– A visit to two Harare prisons by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti on Tuesday exposed crass profiteering by Zimbabwe’s Correctional Services who are selling foodstuffs at up ...
READ MORE
‘Jetsetting’ Mugabe to jet into South Africa
‘Jetsetting’ Mugabe to jet into South Africa
Johannesburg - President Robert Mugabe is set to pay an official visit to President Jacob Zuma next week, but at home Mugabe is increasingly under attack over his jetsetting lifestyle. The department ...
READ MORE
Outrage over Mugabe holiday
Outrage over Mugabe holiday
HARARE - Ordinary Zimbabweans and major opposition parties have roundly condemned the First Family’s penchant for glitzy and extravagant State-funded jaunts in faraway countries, at a time the country’s economy ...
READ MORE
MDC-T wants motor-mouthed Kereke out of Parliament
MDC-T wants motor-mouthed Kereke out of Parliament
THE opposition MDC-T party has moved to force the ouster of Bikita West MP, Munyaradzi Kereke on allegations that he was a “stranger” in the house, having crossed the floor ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF in-fighting: Party youths fight over Grace
Zanu PF in-fighting: Party youths fight over Grace
BULAWAYO - The deadly factional and succession wars devouring President Robert Mugabe’s bitterly-divided post-congress Zanu PF played out in public here at the weekend when rival camps backing the country’s ...
READ MORE
Mutasa supports MDC poll boycott
Mutasa supports MDC poll boycott
HARARE - Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa has backed opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s decision to boycott the country’s forthcoming by-elections in 14 constituencies, saying participating in such a flawed ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe battle of Prophets: Troubled Uebert Angel emerges in SA
Zimbabwe battle of Prophets: Troubled Uebert Angel emerges in SA
HARARE - Popular Zimbabwean preacher and founder of Spirit Embassy Church, Uebert Angel last week rocked South Africa where he preached his controversial brand of gospel he calls “good news” ...
READ MORE
EU sets re-engagement agenda with Zim
EU sets re-engagement agenda with Zim
HARARE - Phillipe Van Damme, the European Union ambassador to Zimbabwe, has said Zimbabwe should fix its economic framework, political field, as well as the rule of law for the ...
READ MORE
The British warms up to Mnangagwa
The British warms up to Mnangagwa
Mnangagwa in fruitful talks with UK, Botswana envoys Britain yesterday expressed satisfaction with Zimbabwe’s re-engagement efforts with multilateral financial institutions saying discussions between the respective parties were progressing well. Speaking after meeting ...
READ MORE
Former MDC-T minister dies
Zimbabwe Prisons Ripping Off Starving Inmates
‘Jetsetting’ Mugabe to jet into South Africa
Outrage over Mugabe holiday
MDC-T wants motor-mouthed Kereke out of Parliament
Zanu PF in-fighting: Party youths fight over Grace
Mutasa supports MDC poll boycott
Zimbabwe battle of Prophets: Troubled Uebert Angel emerges
EU sets re-engagement agenda with Zim
The British warms up to Mnangagwa

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News