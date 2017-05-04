News Ticker

Mugabe visits Singapore twice in less than two weeks

2nd June 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Zimbabwe 43

Port Moresby – Globetrotting Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has once again visited Singapore in less than two weeks, a report said on Thursday.
mugabe plane
According to New Zimbabwe, Mugabe, 92, was on his way to the Africa, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) group of countries summit in Papua New Guinea.

Mugabe allegedly made a two day stop in Singapore, but details of his visit remained unclear.

A Zanu-PF insider was quoted as saying that Mugabe’s stopover in the Far East country was interesting, as he [Mugabe] was expected back in the country next week to attend the ruling party’s politburo meeting.

The veteran leader has, in recent years, been visiting Singapore for his regular medical check-ups.

In February 2014, Mugabe travelled to the Far East country for cataract surgery on his left eye.

The nonagenarian has long been rumoured to be seriously ill and has travelled to Singapore for medical checks several times in the past five years.

A leaked 2008 US diplomatic cable cited then bank governor Gideon Gono as saying Mugabe had prostate cancer, a claim denied by officials.

Succession battle

Mugabe’s health is a concern for Zimbabweans who fear instability if Mugabe dies in office without resolving a succession battle raging in his Zanu-PF party.

Mugabe who has been in power for nearly four decades has often refused to name his successor.

This has reportedly cause a rupture within his party, as senior party leaders, including his wife Grace, are reportedly positioning themselves for an eventual take over when he leaves office. – News24

