‘Tsvangirai leaves hospital, expected home soon’

OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been discharged from a private South African hospital where he was admitted since last week and is expected home anytime soon, NewsDay has learnt.
BY PHYLLIS MBANJE
In a statement yesterday, Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said: “He is out of hospital and is in high spirits. Doctors here have given him a clean bill of health.”
Tsvangirai was taken ill recently and underwent a medical procedure over an undisclosed ailment, although party leaders insist he was still nursing internal injuries sustained in a car accident which killed his first wife, Susan, in 2009.
Last month, Tsvangirai looked frail when he led his party’s anti-government demonstration in Harare, but the opposition leader dismissed reports he was unwell as speculative, insisting he was “as fit as a fiddle”.
His health has fuelled wild speculation with some of his rivals claiming he was no longer fit to continue leading the opposition party, while others accused him of taking a cue from Zanu PF leader President Robert Mugabe by shunning local health facilities.
