News Ticker

Tafadzwa Musarara; a fraudster, rapist and woman beater

19th May 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Zimbabwe 5

A few years ago, Mr. Tafadzwa Musarara, a married man, forced himself on Cynthia Wozhele. Having beaten her to a pulp, and forced her into sexual relations, the lady fell pregnant and gave birth to Terrerai Musarara.

Tafadzwa Musarara

Tafadzwa Musarara (left)

Tafadzwa Musarara is a sadistic pedophile and an evil man monster. There is no better way of putting it across. It is impossible to reconcile his personality, his character, and his reputation with anything humane, let alone good.

Before a few days ago, very few people had heard about him, let alone knew about him at all. But he shot to fame after likening the problems Zimbabweans face and their efforts in solidarity for a solution to Mr Bean – an English comedian.

I rarely touch on people’s personal lives in my analysis, because most times, someone’s sexual morality or lack thereof does not have a direct impact on their ability to govern. Nelson Mandela had a number of sexual partners, but is still Africa’s greatest statesman.




But, at times, when one is a sexual beast to the point of being a ruthless predator, it speaks volumes on their persona, and illuminates their arrogance and inhumane nature.

Tafadzwa Musarara might be sexually active like Mandela, but he is 180 degrees south of the man Madiba was.

I first met Musarara in 2014, at the Meikles Hotel where I attended a function organised the ZGI to help package Zimbabwe as a sellable brand. He spoke there in his capacity as the “Chair” of an organisation which was tasked with stopping resource exploitation in Africa – Resources Exploitation Watch

The irony being that at the present time Musarara was a sitting board member of a diamond company operating in Marange which was part owned by the government.

In a nutshell, while heading an organisation that was meant to stop diamonds from being looted wanton, Musarara simultaneously led a mining firm which became responsible for the exploitation and theft of diamonds conservatively estimated as an excess of $15 billion dollars.

First impressions last the longest, and the impression I got of Mr. Musarara that night was that of a conman, a smart talker, but a clear beneficiary of the system exploiting the same resources he was meant to protect.

While doing background checks on Mr. Musarara, I later learnt that he was more than a smart talker, he was also a brutal woman beater, a child abuser, an accused rapist, and a serial fraudster.

Take for example the matter of Terrerai Musarara.

Terrerai Musarara: Tafadzwa's child who he now rejects

Terrerai Musarara: Tafadzwa’s child who he now rejects

A few years ago, Mr. Musarara, a married man, forced himself on Cynthia Wozhele. Having beaten her to a pulp, and forced her into sexual relations, the lady fell pregnant and gave birth to Terrerai Musarara.

At birth, Mr. Musarara accompanied Cynthia to get a birth certificate for the child, and that is how the child ended up with his surname. But that was his only contribution into the child’s life. He has never contributed a single cent, real or imagined towards the upkeep of the child with a woman he forced himself on to begin with.

The desperate girl approached the civil court, and Mr. Musarara was ordered to pay child maintenance. He openly refuses to comply with the order, and has now opposed it on the grounds that he has never heard of the child – the same child he swore was his when the birth certificate was being issued. (see Mr. Musarara’s opposing affidavit below)

The opposing affidavit filed by Mr. Musarara

The opposing affidavit filed by Mr. Musarara

For her troubles, the poor victim, Cynthia was pummeled with a brick across the face, and suffered serious injuries and permanent scars.

Cynthia is not the only victim, the actual number of young girls easily surpasses 13, and some are as young as 11.

This is what Tafadzwa Musarara does to defenseless women.

This is what Tafadzwa Musarara does to defenseless women.

There is no need to explain how Mr. Musarara can rape a young woman, get away with it, defy a court order, and still live to do the same thing. His political connections and capacity are an answer enough.

I suppose it was not shocking, and still is not shocking that Mr. Musarara openly claimed that anyone who complains about the government must be punished. In Tafadzwa’s world accountability does not exist.

In February 2014, Mr. Musarara was taken to court for refusing to pay outstanding airfares for travel expenses he incurred. Despite having the money and the funds, he opted not to pay and in his defense he claimed that his company owed the money, and not him, despite the fact it was the expenses were accumulated on his account and at his request.

Media reports stated that Musarara ran a US$5 100 travel bill when he flew four members – Hlupeko Clifford, Elfas Mashaba, Nhamo Tutisani and a C Samuriwo – of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) on his Traverse account in 2010 on an Air Zimbabwe flight to Beijing, China. Another bill of US$1 590 was incurred with Ethiopian Airways for another official.

In true Zanu PF fashion, Mr. Musarara simply refused to pay the money, and the travel agent – itself a start-up went broke.

Mr. Musarara is one of the most dangerous cocktails of evil in present day Zimbabwe. He represents all that is wrong with the system today. He is part of the system, and works on behalf of it.

For example, Zimbabwe is a net food importer, and heavily relies of maize imports to satisfy the local demand. Zambia, Malawi, and South Africa have become the country’s savior.

The problem is, Zimbabwe does not pay back its debts, let alone afford to import the maize to begin with. After failing to pay the debts, the government was left stranded, needing food, but unwilling to pay back the debts.

Enter the same Mr. Musarara, fronting the government of Zimbabwe, he entered deals as a ‘supposed’ private player, and tricked Zambia and Malawi into selling Maize to Zimbabwe, under the pre-text the imports were being paid for by private companies.

The rest is history.

Central to the subject at hand, Mr. Musarara is an evil cunning abusive man who is protected by the system. He is also a fraudster and serial defaulter. The only reason he walks the streets today is because he is protected by the same government he works for.

Look forward to part 2 in a few days.

  • Maynard Manyowa is a political analyst and social commentator. Article appears on Khuluma Afrika – khulumaafrika.co.zw

 

Related Posts
Tomana now ‘a danger to our girls’
Tomana now ‘a danger to our girls’
HARARE – Zimbabweans have taken to Twitter to express their disgust after the country’s prosecutor general Johannes Tomana made comments that seemed to suggest that girls as young as 12-years-old ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe regime can’t account for missing $3,5 billion earmarked for salaries
Robert Mugabe regime can’t account for missing $3,5 billion earmarked for salaries
HARARE - The supervisor of government accounts and financial controls, the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG), has made a shocking revelation that President Robert Mugabe’s administration cannot account for $3,5 billion ...
READ MORE
Lightning strike kills 6 mourners who were hiding under tree during funeral
Lightning strike kills 6 mourners who were hiding under tree during funeral
Six people have been killed and three others were injured after lightning hit a tree they were sheltering under at a funeral . Freak poor weather began during the service and ...
READ MORE
Row over leaked Mugabe pictures
Row over leaked Mugabe pictures
HARARE - The fallout within government and Zanu PF circles over President Robert Mugabe’s mortifying tumble at the Harare International Airport last week is apparently escalating. Sources told the Daily News ...
READ MORE
‘Grand coalition Zimbabwe’s only hope to topple Mugabe’
‘Grand coalition Zimbabwe’s only hope to topple Mugabe’
HARARE - Analysts say while it is difficult to stitch together a coherent and effective opposition coalition, it is the only way that Zimbabweans can end President Robert Mugabe’s much-criticised ...
READ MORE
Kasukuwere, Mutodi in ‘tribal’ clash
Kasukuwere, Mutodi in ‘tribal’ clash
HARARE – Zanu PF national political commissar Savior Kasukuwere has reportedly stirred a tribal storm after banishing flamboyant businessman Energy Mutodi from taking his elected provincial member seat in the ...
READ MORE
War Veterans calls for Robert Mugabe to step down
War Veterans calls for Robert Mugabe to step down
War veterans gathered in Harare on Thursday and declared that Zimbabwe would never get international financial assistance as long as President Robert Mugabe, 92, remains in power. They also insisted ...
READ MORE
ZEC rejects Mutasa nomination papers
ZEC rejects Mutasa nomination papers
MUTARE – Expelled former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa had his nomination papers rejected by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission at the close of nomination today, having filed them ...
READ MORE
‘Minister nicked underwear during the war’ – Moyo
‘Minister nicked underwear during the war’ – Moyo
HARARE - There are growing fears within Zanu PF that the ruling party’s escalating factional and succession wars could soon witness body bags, with the tone of the infighting getting ...
READ MORE
Rwanda court agrees to hear case to block president’s third term
Rwanda court agrees to hear case to block president’s third term
KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda's Supreme Court said it would hear a case brought by the main opposition party that aims to block changing the constitution to allow President Paul Kagame ...
READ MORE
Tomana now ‘a danger to our girls’
Robert Mugabe regime can’t account for missing $3,5
Lightning strike kills 6 mourners who were hiding
Row over leaked Mugabe pictures
‘Grand coalition Zimbabwe’s only hope to topple Mugabe’
Kasukuwere, Mutodi in ‘tribal’ clash
War Veterans calls for Robert Mugabe to step
ZEC rejects Mutasa nomination papers
‘Minister nicked underwear during the war’ – Moyo
Rwanda court agrees to hear case to block

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News