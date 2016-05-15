News Ticker

I’ll never go back to Zanu PF: Mliswa

15th May 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Zimbabwe 1

HARARE – Former Hurungwe West MP Temba Mliswa has vowed never to go back to Zanu PF, which has failed to meet its 2013 election promises, adding that President Robert Mugabe is a stumbling block to the country’s economic potential.

mliswa

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson said the governing party is not sincere and will not meet any of its electoral promises.

“Clearly, they (Zanu PF government) have failed to perform. That leads me to the question, will I ever go back to Zanu PF? No,” he said.

“…and I think there is what is called child abuse, but Zanu PF is now exercising adult abuse on the president. He is a senior citizen. The president needs to rest, the president right now has a family which is growing…makorokoto kuna president vane muzukuru, but nguva yasvikawo futi kuti vaitewo nguva nemuzukuru wavo, vachiri kugona kumhanya…(congratulations to the president, he now has a grandchild, but it is now time for him to retire and spend time with his grandchild, while he still has the power),” he said.

He, however, said Zanu PF should be open to Mugabe and tell him to retire.

“…you can see that even Zanu PF is under pressure from what they promised people in their manifesto, which they have not done, they promised employment to the youths, 2, 2 million jobs, … $15 billion is missing…corruption is still rampant,…every high level person is looking at a way of surviving and they want to control the little that is there, forgetting that they have a mandate of looking after the people,” he said.




He said Zanu PF is full of hypocrites.

“The evil and bad of Zanu PF is where they talk black but they act white, in that they will tell you don’t engage with white people, but there is no Zanu PF official including the president himself, who is not doing business with the whites. They all engage with whites, the Americans and the British but they have been telling us pasi nemaBritish, pasi nemasanctions (down with the British, down with the sanctions),…they talk about sanctions yet they are driving cars made from those very countries that have imposed sanctions.

“How hypocritical is that?…These are populist statements they make to the people…there is no Zimbabwean car any of our high-ranking officials is driving. The president still goes to officially open Parliament in a Rolls Royce, what is Zimbabwean about that?” he queried.

Though Mliswa made a vow never to return to Zanu PF, he still contends his expulsion was done unconstitutionally.

He criticised Mugabe over the way he treats his fellow war comrades.

He said war veterans are poorer than ever thanks to the nonagenarian’s ruinous policies.

Mliswa added that war veterans were being treated like children, who are ‘‘silenced’’ by sweets.

He further urged People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti and MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai and the rest of the opposition politicians to work together and capitalise on Zanu PF’s disunity.

Mliswa further said government must embrace the whites to turn around the economy, adding that culturally, it was clear that Zimbabweans were peasant farmers and not commercial farmers, which means they have a lot to learn from the whites. – Daily News

Related Posts
‘Robert Mugabe is in trouble’ – Makandiwa
‘Robert Mugabe is in trouble’ – Makandiwa
United Family International Church (UFIC) leader, Emmanuel Makandiwa, on Sunday fumed at President Robert Mugabe’s cabinet and advisers, accusing them of working against the 92 year-old ruler. The charismatic prophet was ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF infighting: Mnangagwa ups security
Zanu PF infighting: Mnangagwa ups security
HARARE - As the ugly factional and succession wars devouring President Robert Mugabe’s post-congress Zanu PF worsen, it has emerged that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has beefed up his security ahead ...
READ MORE
Currency debate in Zimbabwe hots up as Rand problems escalates
Currency debate in Zimbabwe hots up as Rand problems escalates
HARARE - The government has been urged to consider initiating a national dialogue on currency reforms in order to come up with an innovative currency system that promotes exports and ...
READ MORE
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa says former Vice-President Joice Mujuru will contest the 2018 presidential elections. BY OBEY MANAYITI Mutasa, who falls under a group of disgruntled former Zanu PF members ...
READ MORE
Pastor Mugadza says President Mugabe to die in October 2017, thus says the Lord
Pastor Mugadza says President Mugabe to die in October 2017, thus says the Lord
KARIBA-BASED Pastor Patrick Mugadza says God has told him that President Robert Mugabe will breathe his last on October 17 this year. Speaking in Harare during an interview, Thursday, the controversial ...
READ MORE
More trips for Robert “Marco Polo” Mugabe globetrotting
More trips for Robert “Marco Polo” Mugabe globetrotting
HARARE - Serial traveller, President Robert Mugabe whose penchant for travelling is now legendary despite being 91, will have visited three countries in seven days by the time he returns ...
READ MORE
Mugabe blundered by marrying Grace: Gumbo
Mugabe blundered by marrying Grace: Gumbo
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s marriage to Grace spelt doom for the country as the First Lady will never allow the 92-year-old leader to step down, former Zanu PF spokesperson Rugare Gumbo ...
READ MORE
ZANU PF succession battles: Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens
ZANU PF succession battles: Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens
MANICALAND Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene has revealed that her unrestrained attack on Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was supported by Zanu PF youth and women’s wings amid revelations that the ruling ...
READ MORE
Haunted by spiritual husbands: I wake up bleeding everyday
Haunted by spiritual husbands: I wake up bleeding everyday
A GOROMONZI woman was sacrificed to another clan so as to appease avenging spirits and she claims to be having sex with goblins at night. For two years in 1998, Netsai ...
READ MORE
Pastor changes followers to cars, drives them
Pastor changes followers to cars, drives them
MOVE over snake and grass eating congregants, it’s time for Bulawayo’s flock that raves and moves at top speed like Honda Fits! There are despicable happenings at Messiah International Church of ...
READ MORE
‘Robert Mugabe is in trouble’ – Makandiwa
Zanu PF infighting: Mnangagwa ups security
Currency debate in Zimbabwe hots up as Rand
‘Mujuru to take on Mugabe in 2018’
Pastor Mugadza says President Mugabe to die in
More trips for Robert “Marco Polo” Mugabe globetrotting
Mugabe blundered by marrying Grace: Gumbo
ZANU PF succession battles: Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens
Haunted by spiritual husbands: I wake up bleeding
Pastor changes followers to cars, drives them

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News