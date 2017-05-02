Zimbabweans Living in Diaspora Urged to Fight for Democracy Back Home

HARARE — Many Zimbabweans living in the diaspora are doing all they can to make sure that democracy is achieved back home.



Tawanda Dzvokora, also known as Chief Svosve, who is based in North Dakota, in the United States, is among people fighting for democracy in the southern African nation.

He said living abroad is stressful. “I started off as a teacher in Botswana living in the diaspora and now I’m in the U.S., and there is nothing that is exciting, there is nothing that is good living in the diaspora away from your family, away from your home,” Dzvokora said.

Dzvokora is the communications director of the opposition party, Zimbabwe First, led by Maxwell Zeb Shumba. He is also in charge of the information and publicity secretariat of an organization called National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA), a grouping of opposition parties pushing for electoral reforms in Zimbabwe.

“This secretariat was given by NERA to Zim First so that we can publicize the work of NERA,” he said.

Asked how he manages to deal with issues affecting Zimbabwe while living outside the country, Dzvokora said, “I think I sometimes wonder how I do it. I know there is too much in my plate, but I think it is aaah, that will, to do something for your country, that I want to see my country working again.”

The 45 year-old former teacher said he is now into energy business. He is also into buying of properties back home where he is also building a lodge in Chinhoyi.

Dzvokora, together with members of his Zimbabwe Methodist Church in the United States, sources clothes, foodstuffs and others goodies which they ferry home every year. – VOA