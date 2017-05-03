News Ticker

Mliswa scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

9th May 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 52

Temba Mliswa, a former Zanu PF bigwig who now leads the Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (Yard) pressure group, has scoffed at threats by Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to seize his farm.

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Temba Mliswa

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at a rally at Chikangwe Stadium in Karoi, Kasukuwere said the former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman and Hurungwe West MP Temba Mliswa, had nothing to offer.

Kasukuwere, who is also Local Government minister, threatened to subdivide Mliswa’s Spring Farm on the outskirts of Karoi and distribute the residential stands to Zanu PF supporters.

“There are youths who are following Temba Mliswa, do not follow him,” Kasukuwere said.




“We want to look at his farm if it is close to Karoi, we want to take it and make sure we get stands and see what happens. Yes kana wakanda chibhakera wotosimba. Kana wakanda chibhakera ku Zanu PF tinovhika but kana takudzosera tinorova paunonyatsozwa kuti ka chapinda (If you pick a quarrel with Zanu PF you must be prepared for a big fight because we hit where it hurts the most),” Kasukuwere said.

“Do not follow his Yard because it’s a back yard.”

But Mliswa scoffed at Kasukuwere’s threats yesterday.

“I am not moved by Kasukuwere’s populist but foolish Zanu PF opinion because it is not government policy,” Mliswa told the Daily News.

“The land reform was a government programme and I am a holder of a 99-year lease.

“That is a Zanu PF problem to deal with, such loose cannons that contradict their desire to attract foreign direct investment when their officials do not respect property rights.”

He added that Kasukuwere as Zanu PF political commissar was feeling the effects of not having him in Zanu PF ranks as he was struggling to attract supporters for the party in the province.

“I know it’s pretty cold to come to Mashonaland West without Mliswa. He is feeling the chilly weather, especially of Hurungwe West, because they cannot attract any support without me.

“I own the province, my heart is in Hurungwe West, and they cannot do anything about it,” Mliswa said.

Following Mliswa’s decision to stand against Zanu PF as an independent candidate in the Hurungwe West by-election after he was expelled last year, party youths invaded his farm, allegedly attacking indiscriminately any person remotely linked to Mliswa, including his workers.

Business at Mliswa’s sprawling properties — that include a service station, a restaurant, a thriving farm and a lodge — was brought to a halt as the boisterous youths vowed to take it as a way of punishing the outspoken legislator, who dared challenge the deeply-divided ruling party as an independent candidate for Hurungwe West in the by-elections.

The Zanu PF yobs only left after the intervention of the courts.

In his address, Kasukuwere who was visibly angry, said Mliswa had nothing to offer except stammering.

“He has always been like that; he has nothing to offer except stammering, noise and claiming to know everything.

“He once claimed that he had invented cricket, that he had manufactured Dynamos and farmers,” Kasukuwere said. Daily News

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

52 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. dedicated server hosting
  3. chainsaw grinding CBN wheel
  4. vacheron watch exchange
  5. sex toy
  6. Vibrator
  7. apps for pc download
  8. Wedding east Greenwich ri
  9. free download for windows 7
  10. cars
  11. 100% kona lion
  12. Rom Menu Khmer
  13. best of 100% kona
  14. pure kona coffee
  15. free download for windows pc
  16. free download for windows 8
  17. software download for windows 8
  18. free download for windows 8
  19. Sell Your Products
  20. adult sex toy
  21. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  22. true wireless earphones
  23. mulvadi 100% kona
  24. mulvadi kona coffee
  25. 파파야
  26. ACA501 Certification Dumps
  27. email processing jobs
  28. how to keep a sexual relationship strong
  29. Ratings and reviews
  30. marketing
  31. peru vacation
  32. free cash
  33. Sex Toys
  34. Sex Toys
  35. Toy Papi
  36. Download 200-601-IMINS2 Certification Dumps
  37. Best Gaming Laptop
  38. microfoane spion
  39. CMA Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  40. bucket trucks for sale in california
  41. adam and eve
  42. vibrator rabbit
  43. wet wabbit vibrator
  44. adam and eve
  45. phenterminedispensary.com
  46. Cheap Detroit Lions Jerseys
  47. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  48. online beats
  49. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  50. Tablet repair
  51. buy kona
  52. Birthday wishes for ex girlfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News