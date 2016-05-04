Mugabe must retire: Mliswa

FORMER Zanu PF Hurungwe West MP Temba Mliswa has urged President Robert Mugabe to retire, saying he has failed to run the country and should make way for a younger and more competent leader.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Mliswa, who now heads Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (Yard), made the remarks in South Africa on Saturday during the local government election manifesto launch of the Julius Malema-led Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Mliswa, who was accompanied by tertiary students and other Yard members, said he was hopeful Zimbabweans would emulate the combatant EFF and keep Zimbabwean leaders on their toes.

“In supporting the EFF, we are hoping to also emulate the same in Zimbabwe where young people can also force His Excellency our good President, who is now a grandfather, to retire and look after his grandson,” he said while addressing the estimated 30 000 EFF supporters who packed Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

“We are hoping that in good time that message will get to him. We are also in support of the way the judiciary is supporting the rights of the people in this country. It’s something we are also emulating as Zimbabweans.”









Mliswa said it was proper that young people within the Sadc region work together so that their impact would be strongly felt.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, the Yard leader said he was happy with the recognition he was receiving in the region.

“The address I made at the recent EFF election manifesto launch at Orlando Stadium in Soweto was indeed a fulfilling and defining moment for both Yard and for myself and Zimbabweans at large,” he said.

“Addressing such a huge super-charged crowd is a great feat by any standards and I am humbled by the opportunity that was presented to me. Historically, the address could be compared to the address made on our very own Independence although I believe the EFF gathering had even more in terms of numbers,” Mliswa added. – NewsDay