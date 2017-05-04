News Ticker

G40 targets Gen Chiwenga

22nd April 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Zimbabwe 61

ZANU PF officials aligned to the G40 faction believe the similarities of statements given by Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantine Chiwenga on Independence Day and those given by war veteran Tawanda Chipato during a meeting with President Robert Mugabe a fortnight ago, bears testimony that the military were behind the war veterans who are supporting Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential bid.

By Elias Mambo

Chiwenga

The war veterans have been a pillar of strength for Mnangagwa and his backers at a time the vice president was under the cosh from the marauding G40 faction, which is backed by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The war veterans, whose leader Chris Mutsvangwa, was suspended from Zanu PF however stood up to Mugabe and Grace.

Mugabe met war veterans on April 7, but before the indaba, he castigated the ex-combatants for attempting to influence the course Zanu PF, should take insisting the war veterans’ body was just an affiliate of Zanu PF which had no mandate to interfere in the party’s affairs.

In a direct response to Mugabe, the war veterans however said they were “stockholders” of the party.
“President, we are stockholders of Zanu PF and those who are now running the party are stakeholders. Stakeholders can get out of the party, but as stockholders, we cannot go anywhere else,” Chipato said, presenting a paper on threats to Zanu PF.




Chiwenga, in an interview with the state media on Monday, said the security sector was on high alert, in the wake of last week’s demonstration by MDC-T adding that the military were “stockholders” of the country, a phrase that resonates with a position held by liberation war fighters.

“We are stockholders of the country. Some are stakeholders. Stakeholders will come and go, but stockholders have nowhere to go, so we are stockholders, we came with it (Zimbabwe),” Chiwenga said.

G40 members told Zimbabwe Independent that the similarity in Chiwenga and Chipato’s speeches was because the military coached the war veterans.

Chiwenga has sided with Mnangagwa in the succession battle resulting in bad blood between him and the First Family.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, a key G40 member, this week taunted Chiwenga on twitter over his statements. Moyo said Zimbabweans were the stockholders of the country and not the military.

“To the extent that stockholders are stakeholders, the people are the only stockholders in and of Zimbabwe in terms of the Constitution.”

He added: “Individuals come and go, but the people remain. That’s why Zimbabwe’s Constitution recognises only the people as the only stockholders of power!” – ZimInd

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

10 Comments on G40 targets Gen Chiwenga

  4. I am no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, however good topic.
    I needs to spend some time studying much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for great info I used to be in search of this
    information for my mission.

    Reply

  5. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.

    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance.
    I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. Also,
    the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera. Outstanding
    Blog!

    Reply

  7. Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you
    download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out.
    Please let me know where you got your theme.
    With thanks

    Reply

  9. It seems there are websites and blogs devoted to many activities, such tv, music, lives of celebrities, etc.. . But I really cannot find websites and blogs devoted to reading, unfortunately an afterthought when it comes to pastimes.. . Anyone know some really popular and great ones? Classic and current literature are both cool with me, since I read both.. . Thanks so much! =o).

    Reply

  10. Fantastic job here. I truly enjoyed what you had to say. Keep going because you absolutely bring a new voice to this subject. Not many people would say what youve said and still make it interesting. Well, at least Im interested. Cant wait to see more of this from you.
    lk bennet shops http://www.lkbennett.online

    Reply

51 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Sfeerhaard
  2. Trisha
  3. rhodium
  4. joe de saram
  5. rhodium
  6. joseph shihara rukshan de saram
  7. computer kopen doetinchem
  8. bodybuilding steroid profiles
  9. erotik outlet
  10. economics tuition
  11. Pornographie
  12. clenbuterol fat burning
  13. andrei arlovski steroids
  14. click here to find a lawyer
  15. singani pharma
  16. Drive with Uber
  17. http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland
  18. Cake Shop
  19. venta papas en lo valledor
  20. APKBucket
  21. free download
  22. sign up with uber
  23. visit our website
  24. Bilskrot Göteborg
  25. Skrota bilen
  26. trump for children
  27. insulation
  28. bad credit home loans
  29. axio labs reviews
  30. digitürk
  31. localtvsolutions.com/mechanicsville-va-tv-mounting-23111-tv-repair/
  32. hernia mesh lawsuit
  33. informatica lisboa
  34. CEO
  35. play patlu games
  36. happyluke.com
  37. number clicker game
  38. hampton light
  39. Hämtar skrotbilar Göteborg
  40. Dicito
  41. newtown cheat
  42. click over here
  43. economics tuition
  44. visit the site
  45. why not look here
  46. http://www.onlinepokerlowdown.com/2011/01/14/the-top-30-poker-blogs/#comment-202243
  47. mca scam
  48. Best Best Online News
  49. Best Best Online News in the World
  50. Best Best Online News in the World
  51. Best Best Online News in the World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News