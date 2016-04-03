Apostle Wutawunashe divorce breaks Family of God

DIVISIONS on the doctrines of divorce and remarriage spurred by the separation of Family of God Church leader Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe from his wife, Dr Rutendo, has led to a breakaway church being formed.

The Family Covenant Church was founded on March 9 by a group of elders led by Bishop Henry Muzhari.

This followed a February letter by Apostle Wutawunashe in which he said he and his wife had been separated for ten years and that he intended to remarry – “sooner rather than later” – a woman said to be a congregant.

FCC spokesperson Mr Nicholas Moyo said Apostle Wutawunashe had said those uncomfortable with his decision were free to leave FOG. “We separated voluntarily due to disagreements on the doctrines of divorce and remarriage. We felt the leader at the helm had compromised the church value system. We also exercised our right of association,” he said.

Bishop Muzhari was one of three international bishops in FOG.

Mr Moyo said Bishop Muzhari had consistently served FOG for 35 years and was now answering God’s call to lead a rapid crossover mission to FCC.

“FCC is a church covenanted as a new ministry, according to Hebrews 8:6,10 and 12:24, with a strong belief that marriages and families are what builds the Kingdom of God.

“The FCC vision and core values are derived from the Scriptures and founded on the true Word of God.

The four foundational principles of Family Covenant Church are Evangelism (Mark 16:15), Discipleship (Matthew 28:19-20, John 15:5-10), Building a Habitation of God – a place of His presence and His glory (Hebrews 12:22, Psalm 84:3,11 Exodus 15:2), and Preaching and Teaching the Full Counsel of God as revealed in the Scriptures (2 Timothy 3:15-17, Hebrews 4:12).” Despite the breakaway, Mr Moyo said they remained indebted to Apostle Wutawunashe.

“As FCC we believe in peace with all people including those in the Family of God Church. As FCC we acknowledge the great role Apostle and Prophet Andrew Wutawunashe played in our lives over the last three decades.

“That is teaching us the true and undefiled word of God and our separation is in response to his address to the Church that those who were not comfortable with his new life style were free to leave FOG.

He unequivocally stated that people should exercise their right in deciding not to continue in FOG under his leadership.”

Mr Moyo said FCC, which held an Easter Leadership Conference, conducted 21 services world over on the weekend of March 13.

“FCC is a shelter from the storm for the global family that seeks refuge from doctrinal onslaught. On 20 March, which was our second week, there were 32 services held.

“Now after the Easter Leadership Conference, there will be 85 services world over. This is the doing of the Almighty God. These are not FOG assemblies joining FCC but these are people of God from various churches coming together to worship under the vision of FCC.” With regards to divorce and remarriage, Mr Moyo said the church would be guided by Scriptures, as it also would be in all areas of Christian conduct.

“Leaders at FCC shall remain accountable to the board of elders and God alike. FCC shall, therefore, not concern itself about happenings in another church but concentrate in building the work of the Kingdom,” Mr Moyo said.

On their leadership conference and Easter camp meetings, he said: “Focus was on building capacity of the identified leaders, discussing the constitution, training people in discipleship and finally commissioning pastors and elders for the work before us. It is from this leadership conference that 90 branches world over were registered and 85 were approved for the 3rd April 2016.”