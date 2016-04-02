News Ticker

‘Zanu PF Will Lose Next Elections’ – Think Tank

2nd April 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 23

HARARE — A local think tank, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) has released a report indicating that factionalism, not the opposition or international pressure will ultimately lead to the demise of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

In the report, titled, “Elite Discohesion and Authoritarian Erosion; Zanu-PF on the Precipice”, ZDI argues that, the warring parties in the ruling Zanu-PF party appear determined to decimate each other, leaving the political party severely weakened than at any point since its formation in 1963.

The group also says the entry of First Lady Grace, into mainstream Zanu PF politics in 2014, arguably heralded, what ZDI says is the summit of elite discohesion and fissures in all organs of the party including the Women’s League that she leads.

The report says alleged factional wars between the Grace Mugabe-leaning Generation 40 and the Team Lacoste backing Vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has worsened the crisis.




The ZDI says lack of a succession framework and President Robert Mugabe’s advanced age are now a cause for serious concern.

The report notes that Mr. Mugabe is now losing control of the party and this is reflected in factional fights involving war veterans, youths, women and the securocrats.

ZDI director Pedzisayi Ruhanya told VOA Studio 7 that with the level of infighting Zanu-PF will lose the next elections to the opposition. – VOA

