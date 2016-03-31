News Ticker

Is Mugabe Popular in Zimbabwe?

31st March 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 27

HARARE — Zimbabweans have expressed mixed views over President Robert Mugabe’s remarks that he remains popular in a nation that he has ruled for almost 36 years with the opposition urging him to step down for failing to properly run the country.

mugabe

Mr. Mugabe made the remarks in Japan where he is on an official state visit. He also told Japanese journalists that he will contest the 2018 presidential election. The president will be 94 in 2018.

His supporters say President Mugabe got it right as he was given the mandate by a majority vote to lead the country in the 2013 general elections. The opposition claims that the polls were allegedly rigged by the ruling Zanu PF party.

For perspective Studio 7 reached Zanu PF lawmaker, Joseph Tshuma, and Zapu member. Strike Mnkandla.

Tshuma said President Mugabe is popular in Zimbabwe and is currently exercising his constitutional mandate to govern the country.

“I think it must be pretty obvious and common knowledge (that) political leadership and leaders are put by people through votes. So, the president is simply alluding to a fact that is there going back to the elections of 2013 where he was resoundingly elected into that office … So he was elected by the people not by certain individuals but the generality of the population in Zimbabwe.”

He noted that those who are urging him to go were part of the regime change agenda being “supported” by the West.




“In other words you (those who think that it’s time for the president to go) are implying that people are stupid in putting him into that office.”

Reacting to these remarks, Mnkandla said, “I think that if the will of the people is expressed one would need to cut office terms to that a person who is in charge is given a specific time to rule. If the person is popular he can then be asked by people to run for another term (depending on constitutional provisions).”

He said it is clear that the president was not elected by the majority and people right now want him to leave claiming that he is responsible for the country’s current economic decay.

Mr. Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe for almost 36 years. -VOA

Related Posts
Mujuru’s huge Bulawayo crowd irks rival parties
Mujuru’s huge Bulawayo crowd irks rival parties
HARARE— Former Vice President Joice Mujuru says she is ready to work with opposition parties in Zimbabwe. Speaking at her maiden rally in Matabeleland region at the weekend, Mrs. Mujuru said all ...
READ MORE
MDC Denies Receiving Foreign Funding
MDC Denies Receiving Foreign Funding
HARARE—Zimbabwe’s main opposition political party, the Movement for Democratic Change led by former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, is denying charges it is receiving money from Western governments in contravention of ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe deports 124 Malawians
Zimbabwe deports 124 Malawians
About 124 Malawians have been deported from Zimbabwe over the weekend due to lack of proper documentation, Malawi Immigration officials have confirmed. Deported Malawians from Zimbabwe This follows their detention in Zimbabwe jails ...
READ MORE
Mujuru says “makorokoto” to tetchy Mugabe and “may God continue to bless him”
Mujuru says “makorokoto” to tetchy Mugabe and “may God continue to bless him”
HARARE – Ousted former vice president Joice Mujuru has said “makorokoto” (congratulations) to president Robert Mugabe for turning 91 years. Former Vice-President Joice MujuruThis comes after Mugabe openly attacked Mujuru in ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Seeks Help After Flooding as
Zimbabwe Seeks Help After Flooding as
HARARE—The Zimbabwean Red Cross says about 800 families have been evacuated from northern parts of the country, after they were marooned by heavy flooding over the weekend.   Zimbabwe has witnessed ...
READ MORE
Reprieve for Zimbabweans in South Africa Seeking Permits
Reprieve for Zimbabweans in South Africa Seeking Permits
JOHANNESBURG — Zimbabweans who had applied for the South African special dispensation permits and had not yet received them by Tuesday, which was the final day, have been given a two-week ...
READ MORE
Lawmakers Urged to Scrutinize China, Zimbabwe Mega Deals
Lawmakers Urged to Scrutinize China, Zimbabwe Mega Deals
HARARE - Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, says lawmakers must scrutinize the mega deals signed by Zimbabwe and China last week and ensure that they are implemented for ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai vows to finish off Mugabe
Tsvangirai vows to finish off Mugabe
MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has vowed to end President Robert Mugabe’s ambitions of a life presidency, saying he will finish off the veteran ruler in the next elections. By Jairos Saunyama Addressing ...
READ MORE
Mujuru MPs face the boot
Mujuru MPs face the boot
‘THE future of Zanu-PF Members of the National Assembly aligned to deposed former Vice President Joice Mujuru hangs in the balance as provinces across the country want them recalled from ...
READ MORE
‘Zim sliding back to 2008 chaos’
‘Zim sliding back to 2008 chaos’
THE country is slowly sliding back to the political and economic turmoil experienced just before the inclusive government due to high political intolerance by the ruling Zanu PF party and ...
READ MORE
Mujuru’s huge Bulawayo crowd irks rival parties
MDC Denies Receiving Foreign Funding
Zimbabwe deports 124 Malawians
Mujuru says “makorokoto” to tetchy Mugabe and “may
Zimbabwe Seeks Help After Flooding as
Reprieve for Zimbabweans in South Africa Seeking Permits
Lawmakers Urged to Scrutinize China, Zimbabwe Mega Deals
Tsvangirai vows to finish off Mugabe
Mujuru MPs face the boot
‘Zim sliding back to 2008 chaos’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News