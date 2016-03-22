News Ticker

Zanu PF splits in the Midlands

22nd March 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 1

HARARE – The warring Zanu PF has now split into two bitterly-opposed formations in the Midlands, with a faction aligned to embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa moving to establish parallel structures from cell level — as they resist being elbowed out of the ruling party.
Mnangagwa
Regional party officials confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that there were now two structures at most levels — belonging to the rival Mnangagwa and Generation 40 (G40) camps.

“It’s war here. For every G40 structure there is now a parallel Team Lacoste one, and vice-versa. Our worry is how this will be resolved going into 2018,” one of the officials said.

Indeed, as interim Zanu PF chairperson for the Midlands, Tapiwa Matangaidze, was announcing the party’s decision to sack many of Mnangagwa’s most trusted allies, including July Moyo, the Midlands godfather’s regional allies were mobilising their followers, creating their own structures.




For example, suspended deputy provincial chairperson Daniel Mackenzie-Ncube has been appointed the acting chairperson by the Team Lacoste group.

Contacted by the Daily News yesterday, Mackenzie-Ncube confirmed to the Daily News that he and other senior party officials who were suspended by the G40 through votes of no confidence were “busy restructuring the party from cell level”.

He was also emphatic that the provincial executive that had resolved to pass a vote of no confidence in Moyo and others — who included Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Owen Muda Ncube and Victor Matemadanda, John Holder and Cornelius Mupereri — did not constitute a quorum.

In addition, he said Matangaidze (who was provincial secretrary), Makhosini Hlongwane (political commissar) and Annastancia Ndlovu (national youth league executive member) had been counter-suspended by the province and thus had no “locus standi to call meetings” as they had, at any rate, since been replaced.

“We were seized with consolidating the party from cell and branch levels all weekend. We were in Mberengwa on Friday and had other meetings on Saturday and Sunday in areas such as Shurugwi and Zvishavane where we restructured the party.

“Our attention will not be diverted by the sideshows by Matangaidze and Hlongwane, the only provincial executive members who were present at their meeting.

“Now do you call that Midlands province? Surely a man humming an old tune to himself can’t be called a choir, can he?” Mackenzie-Ncube asked rhetorically.

Mupereri, who until his “suspension” was the Zanu PF provincial spokesperson, added that they would continue to defy Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, who appointed Matangaidze as acting chairperson following the suspension of Kizito Chivamba.

“We will not hesitate to defy even national members who choose to disregard the party constitution like what happened here. Even if we were to accept that Chivamba was suspended, he was supposed to be replaced by the deputy chairperson.

“That is why Mackenzie-Ncube is our chairman as we speak, he naturally took over,” Mupereri said in a show of defiance.

