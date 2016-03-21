Mujuru ghost haunts Mugabe

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s continued attacks on the late liberation struggle icon, General Solomon Mujuru, are a sign of “cowardice and a terrible indictment on his leadership style”, Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) spokesperson Rugare Gumbo says.



Commenting on the nonagenarian’s untested accusations against the late Mujuru — that he wanted Mugabe out of power as early as 2008 — Gumbo said the 92-year-old should focus on his burning party and learn to “respect the dead”.

“If he (Solomon Mujuru) had done anything wrong, he should have talked to him when he was still alive.

“It shows that Mugabe was scared to confront him. “It also shows that he has nothing else to talk about. He is someone who has lost his mind.

“This is one of the most annoying things which we don’t expect to come from the head of State. What he is saying is nonsense,” Gumbo thundered.







