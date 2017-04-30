News Ticker

Mugabe warns Tsvangirai not to trip over step – report

20th March 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 31

President Robert Mugabe, whose red-carpet stumbles are well known, warned his main opponent Morgan Tsvangirai to be careful not to trip on a step at a plush hotel in Harare recently, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

TSVANGIRAYI
The ageing Zimbabwe leader tripped twice in public last year, sparking a slew of internet memes.

Mugabe, 92, appears to have attempted to stop his former prime minister and bitter rival suffering a similar indignity, according to a report in the privately owned Standard.

The newspaper quoted Tsvangirai as saying: “This other day I was with Mugabe at [Rainbow Towers Hotel] and he said to me, ‘Tsvangirai will you please watch out this step’.”

“You will fall down if you are not careful,” Tsvangirai quoted Mugabe as saying. It is not clear what event the two were attending.




There has been debate on social media in Zimbabwe this week over whether the hilarity occasioned by the #MugabeFalls hashtag in January 2015 was actually a form of internet bullying.

Tsvangirai, speaking at a rally on Saturday, said Mugabe “wants to die in power,” the Standard reported.

The Movement for Democratic Change leader turned 64 10 days ago. He was photographed sharing a birthday cake with his wife Elizabeth Macheka.

Source: News24

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

1 Comment on Mugabe warns Tsvangirai not to trip over step – report

30 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Google
  3. Bangin' Betty Stroker Kit
  4. female vibrator
  5. Ben Buckingham
  6. web series
  7. vape near me
  8. Search 3000 App
  9. buy youtube views usa
  10. microfoane spion
  11. Fitness microphones
  12. persian setar
  13. C_THR85_1611 Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  14. smm panel
  15. sex beads
  16. feng shui for bedroom
  17. www.phenterminedispensary.com
  18. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  19. Arduino sensors
  20. games for windows pc download
  21. apps for pc download
  22. sex tips
  23. Cheap Arizona Cardinals Jerseys
  24. platinum
  25. Daytona Margaritaville
  26. buy kona
  27. Water softener
  28. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  29. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  30. BDSM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News