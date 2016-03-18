Zimbabwe Lawmaker Dies in Hotel

—Mazowe North Member of Parliament, Edgar Chidavaenzi of Zanu PF, was reportedly found dead in his Holiday Inn Hotel room in Harare Thursday afternoon.

National police spokesperson senior assistant commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident, but could not give further details saying police are still at the scene investigating the matter.

Charamba said, “I can confirm that the MP was found dead inside his hotel room, but I don’t have much detail as our investigating officers are still at the scene.”