News Ticker

Mphoko’s wife demands ‘best’ house

22nd January 2015 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 22

VICE-PRESIDENT Phelekezela Mphoko is reportedly scouting for a multi-million-dollar upmarket house in Harare’s leafy suburbs at a time government is experiencing a financial squeeze of immeasurable proportions, NewsDay has established.

 

NewsDay understands that Mphoko’s wife, Laurinda, last week turned down three upmarket mansions, among them a $3 million castle in the capital’s leafy Ballantyne Park on the grounds that the property was

“too small” for a person of the VP’s calibre.

Mphoko was appointed VP alongside Emmerson Mnangagwa last month following a major shake-up in the ruling Zanu PF party which saw the ousting of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru for allegedly plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe, who turns 91 next month.

The Second VP, who is also National Healing and Reconcilliation minister, like other top government officials, is entitled to stay in a government house among his other perks.

Impeccable sources told NewsDay that Mphoko was initially scheduled to move into a government house left vacant by the late Vice-President Joseph Msika in Mandara, but his wife allegedly vehemently refused, saying she wanted a house of their own.

The sources said last week she went around shopping in Glen Lorne, Borrowdale Brooke and Ballantyne Park, but was not pleased by some of the properties on offer.

“She rejected one in Glen Lorne that was going for $1,5 million, saying it was small. Before she rejected the $3 million house in Ballantyne Park, she had rejected another in Borrowdale Brooke worth $2 million, claiming many government ministers lived in the area and she was not comfortable with that arrangement,” the source added.
Ironically, Mugabe’s private blue-roofed mansion is located in the same area.

NewsDay could not get a comment from Mphoko yesterday as his mobile number was not reachable.

Media, Information and Publicity deputy secretary Regis Chikoore said he was out of the country and referred NewsDay to Ivanhoe Gurira, principal director of international communication services in the same ministry, whose mobile phone went unanswered.

Mphoko, who is also Zanu PF co-chairman, hails from the Matabeleland region and reportedly has no residential property in Harare.

Prior to his appointment as VP, he was staying at the five-star Meikles Hotel from where he made frequent visits to Mugabe’s office. – NewsDay

Related Posts
Robert Mugabe’s regime spokesman Moyo defends Mugabe-tumble
Robert Mugabe’s regime spokesman Moyo defends Mugabe-tumble
INFORMATION minister Jonathan Moyo has hit out at media “malcontents”, accusing them of misinterpreting President Robert Mugabe’s stumble over a set of stairs at Harare international airport Wednesday. The veteran leader, ...
READ MORE
Mugabe warns against another gamatox
Mugabe warns against another gamatox
PEOPLE pushing for either one of the country’s two Vice-Presidents to become Zimbabwe’s next leader are creating another “Gamatox” phenomenon and must cease such divisive activities, President Mugabe has said. In ...
READ MORE
War Veterans demand Kasukuwere ouster from political commissariat
War Veterans demand Kasukuwere ouster from political commissariat
HARARE — Zimbabwe’s war veterans present a list of demands to their patron, President Robert Mugabe, which includes calls for the party to have a political commissar who participated in the ...
READ MORE
Mujuru loses salary, benefits
Mujuru loses salary, benefits
Government has reportedly withdrawn most of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s State-funded benefits including security staff as the Zanu PF regime intensifies its campaign to reduce her to an ordinary citizen ...
READ MORE
Mugabe warns white farmers asked back as advisers is a step backwards
Mugabe warns white farmers asked back as advisers is a step backwards
When Tracy Mutinhiri struggled to get her tobacco crop to grow, she turned to some of the country’s most experienced farmers for help. There was only one complication: they were ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe's Spokesman Charles Charamba
Charamba Cementing Status As Zim’s New Media Hangman
HARARE,– President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba has intimated the administration wants to fast-track more repressive media laws to deal with what he views as an errant private media but ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe vendors protest over eviction plan
Zimbabwe vendors protest over eviction plan
Harare - Hundreds of street vendors protested in Zimbabwe's capital on Wednesday against plans to drive them off pavements in the city, where increasing numbers of the unemployed are trying ...
READ MORE
Climate change on the front line, in rural Zimbabwe
Climate change on the front line, in rural Zimbabwe
The last time Tabitha Moyo’s* borehole went dry was the drought of 1992, a disaster that affected 20 million people across southern Africa. That the 50-metre well is bone-dry now ...
READ MORE
“I Am Still Zanu(PF)” Declares Defiant Bhasikiti
“I Am Still Zanu(PF)” Declares Defiant Bhasikiti
MASVINGO-Ousted former Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has said that he is still a Zanu(PF) member and no one can stop him from attending the party’s ...
READ MORE
Thug Prophet Magaya lays into Vapositori again
Thug Prophet Magaya lays into Vapositori again
HARARE – Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya yesterday launched the second part of his criticism of Vapositori sects, challenging them to stop operations because they ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s regime spokesman Moyo defends Mugabe-tumble
Mugabe warns against another gamatox
War Veterans demand Kasukuwere ouster from political commissariat
Mujuru loses salary, benefits
Mugabe warns white farmers asked back as advisers
Charamba Cementing Status As Zim’s New Media Hangman
Zimbabwe vendors protest over eviction plan
Climate change on the front line, in rural
“I Am Still Zanu(PF)” Declares Defiant Bhasikiti
Thug Prophet Magaya lays into Vapositori again

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News