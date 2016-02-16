News Ticker

Masvingo blocks Kasukuwere suspensions

16th February 2016 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 25

MASVINGO – The Zanu PF leadership in Masvingo Province has refused to accept the suspension of the Provincial Chairman, Ezra Chadzamira and have pledged to rally behind him, saying his dismissal was unconstitutional.

The party held a provincial coordinating committee meeting where they unanimously refused to accept the suspension of Chadzamira which was announced by the party’s National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere late last week.

Politburo member, Paul Mangwana said the national commissariat had no right to suspend their chairman.

“I am prepared to be fired for the truth, as politburo members we were pained after the Chiweshe meeting, those who feel more special than others should leave Zanu PF and form their own party,” he said.




National Assembly member for Gutu South, Lovemore Matuke, who is also a Politburo member, said the move to dismiss Chadzamira is aimed at disturbing preparations for the 21st February movement.

“We are left with two weeks to host the 21st February Movement and we hear someone saying the cow that is leading the pack in those preparations be taken to the abattoir, that is not right. We don’t want people who abuse their positions in the party to cause disharmony and disunity among us,” said Matuke.

War veterans chairman for Masvingo, Tendeukai Chinooneka said the dismissal of Chadzamira reflects a state of confusion in the party, adding that liberation fighters are disturbed by utterances by some senior members of the party who want to divide the country along tribal lines.

A war veteran, Francis Zimuto popularly known as Black Jesus said leaders should know what to say in public.

“Izvi zvekukwira pamsoro pechuru zvabvepi, it is not surprising if we go back to war. Masvingo has no vacancies who are you to suspend our chairman? he questioned.

Meanwhile, Masvingo province says they will continue working to ensure the 21st February Movement celebrations set for Saturday the 27th of this month.

Related Posts
‘Minister nicked underwear during the war’ – Moyo
‘Minister nicked underwear during the war’ – Moyo
HARARE - There are growing fears within Zanu PF that the ruling party’s escalating factional and succession wars could soon witness body bags, with the tone of the infighting getting ...
READ MORE
Regai dzive shiri mazai haana muto- MP tells those who lust for young girls
Regai dzive shiri mazai haana muto- MP tells those who lust for young girls
Buhera West legislator Oliver Mandipaka has called on Zimbabweans to have respect for girls and women and says men should not lust for young girls because like fruits they must ...
READ MORE
Zim pastor’s heartfelt #ThisFlag video prompts flag selfies
Zim pastor’s heartfelt #ThisFlag video prompts flag selfies
Zimbabwe – A Zimbabwe pastor's searingly honest account of both loving and feeling alienated from the flag of the country of his birth has stirred the emotions of thousands and ...
READ MORE
Succession battles: G40, VP allies war escalates
Succession battles: G40, VP allies war escalates
HARARE - Matters have come to a head in Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Midlands province as the factional wars devouring Zanu PF reached a crescendo last week with three embattled ...
READ MORE
Spokesperson, Obert Gutu
Zimbabwe on the brink as MDC calls supporters to action
HARARE - Zimbabweans "should not just look aside and watch as their country is being run by a tyranny and corrupt regime that doesn’t care about the suffering of the ...
READ MORE
ZCTU vows to demonstrate over Supreme Court ruling as job losses mount
ZCTU vows to demonstrate over Supreme Court ruling as job losses mount
HARARE,– The country’s biggest labour union, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) on Thursday said it is ready to stage demonstrations if government fails address the fallout from last week’s ...
READ MORE
MDC’s Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigns
MDC’s Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigns
HARARE - National Assembly member for Umzingwane through proportional representation, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has resigned as MDC Secretary General. She tendered her resignation to party leader, Professor Welshman Ncube last week. The development ...
READ MORE
MDC-T councillors defect to People First
MDC-T councillors defect to People First
SEVERAL former MDC-T councillors in Harare have reportedly defected to ex-Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s yet-to-be-officially launched People First project, where they are already involved in membership recruitment programmes. BY MOSES MATENGA Some of ...
READ MORE
I will never work with Tsvangirai: Biti
I will never work with Tsvangirai: Biti
HARARE – Opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Tendai Biti has ruled out the possibility of reuniting with MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai. This followed recent reports that Tsvangirai had sent emissaries ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai to address 5 star rallies in Masvingo
Tsvangirai to address 5 star rallies in Masvingo
CHIREDZI – MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who is now focussed on the 2018 elections is coming to Masvingo where he will address a total of five rallies around the province ...
READ MORE
‘Minister nicked underwear during the war’ – Moyo
Regai dzive shiri mazai haana muto- MP tells
Zim pastor’s heartfelt #ThisFlag video prompts flag selfies
Succession battles: G40, VP allies war escalates
Zimbabwe on the brink as MDC calls supporters
ZCTU vows to demonstrate over Supreme Court ruling
MDC’s Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigns
MDC-T councillors defect to People First
I will never work with Tsvangirai: Biti
Tsvangirai to address 5 star rallies in Masvingo

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News