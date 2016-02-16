Masvingo blocks Kasukuwere suspensions

MASVINGO – The Zanu PF leadership in Masvingo Province has refused to accept the suspension of the Provincial Chairman, Ezra Chadzamira and have pledged to rally behind him, saying his dismissal was unconstitutional.
The party held a provincial coordinating committee meeting where they unanimously refused to accept the suspension of Chadzamira which was announced by the party’s National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere late last week.
Politburo member, Paul Mangwana said the national commissariat had no right to suspend their chairman.
“I am prepared to be fired for the truth, as politburo members we were pained after the Chiweshe meeting, those who feel more special than others should leave Zanu PF and form their own party,” he said.
National Assembly member for Gutu South, Lovemore Matuke, who is also a Politburo member, said the move to dismiss Chadzamira is aimed at disturbing preparations for the 21st February movement.
“We are left with two weeks to host the 21st February Movement and we hear someone saying the cow that is leading the pack in those preparations be taken to the abattoir, that is not right. We don’t want people who abuse their positions in the party to cause disharmony and disunity among us,” said Matuke.
War veterans chairman for Masvingo, Tendeukai Chinooneka said the dismissal of Chadzamira reflects a state of confusion in the party, adding that liberation fighters are disturbed by utterances by some senior members of the party who want to divide the country along tribal lines.
A war veteran, Francis Zimuto popularly known as Black Jesus said leaders should know what to say in public.
“Izvi zvekukwira pamsoro pechuru zvabvepi, it is not surprising if we go back to war. Masvingo has no vacancies who are you to suspend our chairman? he questioned.
Meanwhile, Masvingo province says they will continue working to ensure the 21st February Movement celebrations set for Saturday the 27th of this month.
