Magaya summoned over Mbizo deaths

Prophet Walter Magaya
Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief
PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance (PHD) founder Prophet Walter Magaya has been subpoenaed for an inquest following the death of 11 people in a stampede during his church’s all night crusade at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe two years ago.
The 11 people who were killed in the November 24, 2014 stampede were from Kwekwe, Redcliff and Gweru.
The inquest was set to commence yesterday but was postponed to February 24 after the area prosecutor handling the matter, Salome Maunganidze, allegedly fell sick while on duty.
Maunganidze told Kwekwe resident magistrate Taurai Manwere that she was not feeling well to proceed with the matter.
She said she had consulted PHD lawyer Everson Chatambudza and both parties had agreed to postpone the matter to February 24.
“Your Worship, I have consulted with my learned colleague and we have agreed to postpone the matter to February 24 because I’m not feeling well,” said Maunganidze.
Two witnesses – Edgar Moyo and Adriel Maiperi – were due to testify before Manwere yesterday.
The magistrate said the witnesses would be summoned again when the hearing resumes.
Prophet Magaya was not in court yesterday but some of his church members were present.
The inquest opened on January 28 with the police and council blaming PHD for the stampede.
Newton Dete, a council worker and Inspector Philip Nyateka both said PHD failed to act in a reasonable manner and their actions could have caused the stampede.
“In my view PHD hired a venue which has exit points that could not manage to contain the people who attended the prayer meeting and as a result of this poor planning, 11 people died,” said Insp Nyateka.
Those who were killed were identified as Ian Nkomo, 40, Tendekai Bafana, 9, Tamuka Chivasa, 11; Winnie Chikanda, 12; Rachel Zvinei, 16; Cynthia Jane Katsholo, 47 and Juliet Mawere, 55 all from Mbizo suburb in Kwekwe.
The victims from Redcliff were identified as Shadreck Gumisidzo Kurebwa, 59 and Grace Gwinji whose age was not given. Albert Ndure, 13 and Bridget Mukarati, 34, were the victims from Gweru. -Chronicle
