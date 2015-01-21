News Ticker

Biti, Mangoma tussle for presidency

21st January 2015 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 27

HARARE – The tussle for the leadership of MDC renewal team is allegedly threatening to stall the party’s reunification efforts with the Welshman Ncube-led MDC — with Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma said to be going toe-to-toe for the president’s post.

With the renewal team expected to go for its inaugural elective congress in April, party insiders told theDaily News yesterday that relations between Mangoma and Biti had become frosty, amid allegations of smear campaigns as the two lock horns for the party’s presidency.

After the congress, the United MDC (UMDC) congress will follow four months later, where leadership of the united party will be chosen — opening up another theatre of power games as the two are also said to be keen to lead the united front.

“The two do not see eye to eye these days amid allegations that Mangoma’s supporters have started to de-campaign Biti, labelling him a coward who could not stand up against (Morgan) Tsvangirai’s dictatorship,” said one well-placed source.

Mangoma was the first to come out openly about the need for leadership renewal in the mainstream MDC. His supporters want him rewarded for his courage by becoming the party’s president.

But Biti’s supporters, on the other hand, feel that while the former Energy minister is brave, he does not have the political acumen and clout that the former Finance minister possesses.

Among those supporting a Biti presidency are the Madzore brothers — Paul and Solomon.

Mangoma is said to boast the backing of influential former mainstream MDC treasurer-general Roy Bennett, who is believed to be unhappy with the decision to rope in Ncube in a United MDC.

Bennett, insiders say, supposedly dislikes Ncube whom he accuses of not doing enough to support him in the parliamentary portfolio committee on Justice after his assault case on Patrick Chinamasa was brought before the committee. Bennet was jailed for one year for assaulting Chinamasa in Parliament.

Ncube was a member of the portfolio committee.

Mangoma admits that there are elements within his party who are not comfortable with the reunification, but denies there is a fallout between him and Biti.

He said he was not interested in the politics of personalities as he was concerned with serving the people, adding that after the April congress, they would begin to work on the modalities of the united MDC congress set for August.

“There might be some people who do not want progress to be made and they may not necessarily be the ones you mentioned (Biti and Bennett),” Mangoma said.

“At this stage, it is not about personalities and who did or did not do what. It is not a case of because you fought yesterday so you must be rewarded.

“I did what I had to do and that cannot be justification for a position. What is important is whether an individual is ready to work for the people.”

Mangoma also said his party was ready to work with Tsvangirai’s MDC as well as disgruntled Zanu PF elements that include former vice president Joice Mujuru.

“Anyone who is genuine about the need to work for the nation and deliver people from the current crisis, we are prepared to work with,” he said.

“If they (Zanu PF members) genuinely see that they were wrong, if their Damascene moment comes and they say we know we were lost, then it’s fine because we are one nation. There is no enemy among us, we are one,” he said. – Daily News

Related Posts
Zanu-PF conference ends in controversy
Zanu-PF conference ends in controversy
HARARE - The annual conference of Zimbabwe’s governing Zanu-PF ended in controversy on Saturday with no announcement of final resolutions amid fierce factional fighting over President Robert Mugabe’s unresolved succession. By ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean feared dead in SA riots
Zimbabwean feared dead in SA riots
One Zimbabwean national is feared dead in the riots that have been taking place in Pretoria in the last few days. Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa Isaac Moyo said the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters gathered to celebrate his 92nd birthday in Masvingo February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
War veterans spell bad news for Mugabe
THE fallout between President Robert Mugabe and war veterans, once his most loyal allies, may force Zimbabwe’s military to show its hand, sooner, rather than later. The country is slipping deeper ...
READ MORE
‘Robert Mugabe President for life’ – Kasukuwere
‘Robert Mugabe President for life’ – Kasukuwere
MBIRE — Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has declared that it is taboo for any official in the ruling party to dream of taking over power from President Robert ...
READ MORE
Goblin, mubobobo nightmare at school
Goblin, mubobobo nightmare at school
FEMALE teachers at Chegato Primary School in Mberengwa District are up in arms with one of the senior male teachers at the school whom they accuse of using mubobobo and ...
READ MORE
I will hunt down my husband’s killers: Mujuru
I will hunt down my husband’s killers: Mujuru
HARARE - Former Vice President Joice Mujuru says she will do everything in her power to get to the bottom of the controversial death of her decorated liberation struggle hero ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF-infighting: Grace smokes-out Mnangagwa
Zanu PF-infighting: Grace smokes-out Mnangagwa
HARARE - The uneasy alliance of the past year between First Lady Grace Mugabe and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is apparently unravelling, as President Robert Mugabe’s increasingly influential wife is ...
READ MORE
MDC leader Tsvangirai admitted in South African hospital
MDC leader Tsvangirai admitted in South African hospital
Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been admitted in hospital in South Africa over an undisclosed ailment, his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) announced on Thursday. MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora ...
READ MORE
Sunday Mail editor, reporters arrested over ‘false’ article
Sunday Mail editor, reporters arrested over ‘false’ article
THE editor of the state-owned Sunday Mail and two of his reporters have been arrested on charges on publishing falsehoods. Zimpapers, the Sunday Mail’s holding company, confirmed the arrest of Mail ...
READ MORE
‘Zanu PF heading for disintegration’ – Analysts
‘Zanu PF heading for disintegration’ – Analysts
THE ruling ZANU-PF party has failed to contain worsening fissures within the 53-year-old movement, rocked by the deterioration in internal cohesion due to escalating bickering over President Robert Mugabe’s succession. With ...
READ MORE
Zanu-PF conference ends in controversy
Zimbabwean feared dead in SA riots
War veterans spell bad news for Mugabe
‘Robert Mugabe President for life’ – Kasukuwere
Goblin, mubobobo nightmare at school
I will hunt down my husband’s killers: Mujuru
Zanu PF-infighting: Grace smokes-out Mnangagwa
MDC leader Tsvangirai admitted in South African hospital
Sunday Mail editor, reporters arrested over ‘false’ article
‘Zanu PF heading for disintegration’ – Analysts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News