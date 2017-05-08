Zanu PF factions childish – Mutasa

HARARE – As ZANU PF’s mindless bloodletting reaches fever pitch, amid ping-pong claims among its warring factions that their party foes are working with former Vice President Joice Mujuru, former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa says People First prefers to work with the MDC than any of the “childish” ruling party factions.



Commenting on the on-going ruling party counter-claims, including recent assertions by under-fire presidential spokesperson George Charamba that the G40 faction was working with the still-to-be launched People First, Mutasa said all Zanu PF factions were the same and “beyond reform”.

“Charamba always talks rubbish and that is shocking coming from an official who should speak for the president. We are not working with any Zanu PF faction. In fact, we are not working with the entirety of Zanu PF,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of People First ever joining hands with Zanu PF, he said only “reformed people from the ruling party” would be accommodated in the Mujuru-led outfit.

“For me … mwana wenyoka inyoka (all Zanu PF factions can’t be trusted). If you are expelled from Zanu PF, you are expelled from the entirety of that organisation and not from a faction.

“So, from that point I don’t see the possibility of us working with either of the two main factions. We would rather work with the MDC, who we are in fact working with,” Mutasa said.

Regarding reports that People First was “poaching” supporters from all of the country’s established parties, including the MDC, he disputed the claim.

“There have been complaints because we are working with them (MDC) …









I do not see why they should complain because in the end we are going to form a grand coalition,” Mutasa said.

And in a jab aimed at embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his supporters, Mutasa bemoaned the fact that his erstwhile comrades in Zanu PF “appear to enjoy childish nicknames that take them on self-fulfilling ego trips”.

“What has been happening in Zanu PF is very childish. You give yourself names like Lacoste and garwe (crocodile)? Why don’t you just keep quiet if you have nothing useful to say to the nation,” Mutasa said mockingly.

In their quest to have their Midlands godfather succeed Mugabe, the VP’s allies are identifying themselves as Team Lacoste, going to the extent of wearing T-shirts emblazoned with a crocodile which depicts Mnangagwa’s nickname.