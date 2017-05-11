‘We use Bible as toilet paper’

DEATHROW inmates have resorted to using pages from the “sacred” Bible when they relieve themselves as broke authorities fail to provide them with toilet paper and other every day requirements.

On Wednesday, Tendai Biti, who is representing death row inmates who are seeking the Constitutional Court’s intervention to save them from the hangman noose, said the conditions in the country’s overcrowded prisons are so dire that prisoners are living in hell.

And as the country’s slides into an economic abyss — it seems the condemned prisoners are bearing the fullest brunt of the crisis.

Thus the prison walls have not insulated the country’s prisoners from the economic meltdown and many according to Biti feel that the State has abandoned them.

“The conditions in police cells, which were ruled as terrible, are nowhere compared to the conditions in prison cells. The applicants in their affidavits outline the inadequacy of food, inadequacy of clothing, lack of proper ablution facilities, as they have had to use the Bible — which is the available book — as a toiletry, no water, inadequacy of blankets, sleeping on the floor,” Biti told the court.

And to make matters worse, there is presently no one to hang the “poor souls” who daily live with the knowledge that they will be eventually killed.

The 15 inmates, some of whom have been on death row for more than 20 years now, also equated their stay in such grim conditions as “torture”.

“When you are on death row, there is an extra burden; it’s a prison in prison. They have narrated how they are living a painful life without hope wilting in the dark waiting to be executed.”

Biti said the prisoners only get an hour of light a day while the rest of the time they are in solitary confinement in tiny cells.

He said during interviews only Harare Central Prisons were designed to cater for death row inmates but his clients were incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

There are over 117 inmates on death row according to Biti, with their automatic appeal cases trickling to court and in some cases with their papers said to be missing, which the lawyer said, was unacceptable and was a sign of incompetency.

“One of the applicants whose appeal is pending has been in prison for 11 years and they say his papers are not available, surely that cannot be acceptable.

“Another is a village headman from Gokwe who sometimes goes into a high blood pressure comatose and another who goes insane,” Biti said.

Biti said the argument that they could be pardoned by the President (Robert Mugabe) did not remove the fact that inmates were going through emotional torture.

The State, represented by Olivia Zvedi, argued that the court should consider that the inmates had themselves taken someone else’s right to life, adding that the conditions in prison where as a result of the economic hardships experienced by the country.

Prisoners tell of being crammed together in tiny cells amidst heavy beatings, torture and unhealthy food rations, and what is worse at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison — water is scarce.

Last week, prisoners on trial for plotting to escape from custody also revealed how they turned to rats as they were tired of having sadza served with “water mixed with expired Royco”.—Bridget Mananavire