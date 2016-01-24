I’m sorry: Ginimbi

THIS youngman, this pleasure beast, is human after all. Showy businessman-cum-socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure may have stirred a hornet’s nest — and he knows it.



The 31-year-old apparently invited trouble for himself through an “S-class is for civil servants” diss video that has since gone viral on social networks. He is now frantically trying to retract his statements.

In a rare show of humility, Kadungure implored this publication to use its wide coverage to beg for forgiveness to whomever may have been insulted by his “thoughtless” statements.

In the video, Ginimbi is recorded by a friend saying a Mercedes Benz S-class is a basic car for civil servants. He does this while showing off his latest Rolls Royce Wraith, which caused quite a stir in the capital recently when he rolled with it into town. It has personalised number plates.

“That video was recorded by Mudiwa (Mutandwa) playfully. I had even forgotten about it and had no idea it would go viral like that. Now it is coming out as if ndaidada and insulted civil servants, but no, that is not it.

“I would never in my right mind insult people that work hard for this country. People that make this country great. I am not that arrogant. I wish I could take back that video and how it came out,” said Kadungure.

Kadungure, a loud character, who never seems to care about other people, said he respects civil servants, all of them regardless of which office they clean or which one they hold.

“I work with civil servants on a daily basis. That video was a moment of madness and I apologise unreservedly to every civil servant in this country who may have felt insulted. I underestimated that clip. If you have noticed, most of the videos we post are either straight business talk, philanthropy matters or just simple boasts to members in our circles about little things that do not offend anyone.

“However, I crossed the line and would like to ensure that it is known by everyone who may have been offended that I did not mean it and that I’m sorry. Actually, an —S-class was one of my first luxury vehicles and I still drive the ‘S’ model.”

One wonders what could have led the usually bombastic Kadungure to put his tail between his legs and beg to be forgiven.

“I realised that this was a mistake. We boast about the cars we drive, the monies we spend and so forth, but this was completely out of line and I had to make it right.”

But who is this Genius Kadungure fella? Known mostly for his ‘A’ list parties, mainly his birthday celebrations, Kadungure announced his arrival on the showbiz scene in 2010 with a massive party, which he claimed at the time cost him US$17 000 to put together. A lot has been said and written about the youthful businessman since then. While others feel inspired by his glitzy lifestyle and “hard work”, others have questioned the legitimacy of his money.

“I was born and raised in Domboshava, in a family of four. I have two sisters and a brother. Hustling has always been in my blood. I started doing small deals at the age of 17,” he said.

He added: “Most of these things are already in the public domain. I’m the founder and chief executive officer of Pioneer Gases, which has interests in Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. I have other business interests outside gas in Zimbabwe and South Africa where I’m spending most of my time these days.”

When quizzed further about allegations of insurance fraud an drug peddling, Kadungure said it was the work of haters.

“People just like hating on me. I’m busy working right now while someone is busy complaining about the economy. Learn to get off your backsides and work not throwing spanners at someone chasing money. I’m used to it though,” said Kadungure, adding, “drugs kill. Why would I do that to a fellow human being?”

Kadungure’s companies, including City Centre Freight are subsidiaries of the Piko Group, a diversified company with interests in gas and solar. He says his greatest inspiration is God. That coming from the man who throws dirty dancing parties where alcohol flows freely was a bit shocking.

“If you believe in God. If you put your faith in him and work hard using the resources that he gave you, your brain and other skills — you will succeed. I know people will talk, it used to get to me, but now I’m used to it. The people that I do business with know that I’m for real,” said Kadungure.

His advice to anyone starting a business or anyone who wants to make it in life is “never give up”.

“To make money you need to be relentless in your chase. You need to work hard. You need good marketing skills and some serious networking. I got all those qualities,” he said, adding, “we work hard and play hard as well. But when people see us playing they think that is all we do. They do not want to believe that we hustle for this money. It is the lazy person’s mentality, the guys that think things come easy in life. No, you have to work hard and earn in order to spend.”

Kadungure would not shed light on his marital status, saying he preferred to keep that aspect of his life to himself. However, the flamboyant youth has been linked to Harare businesswoman Zodwa Mthunzi, with talk of an engagement having made rounds a few years back.

Genius started hosting his themed “wild parties” parties at age 24. At 26 he claimed he spent $17 000 on a birthday bash and for his 28th he flew guests to Botswana, gobbling an estimated P250 000 (exchange value of US $32 000 at the time). In 2013, Kadungure also held a consecutive three-day long party at his rural home in Domboshava to celebrate a newly-built mansion he had put up in the area.

Last year, he hosted celebrities from around Africa in Sandton, South Africa for his 31st birthday bash, an all-white party, which was later screened on DStv.

Recently he purchased a 2016 Rolls Royce Wraith, the set of his latest video shoot, which has earned him backlash that has seen him beg for forgiveness. Kadungure has had his share of troubles, having be arrested for fraud two years ago.

In May 2014 Kadungure was arrested on allegations of fraud. He allegedly swindled ZANU-PF MP for Chegutu West Dexter Nduna, who is the managing director of Badon Enterprises, and a Kadoma-based miner only identified as Gatawa of R1 581 890.

Kadungure was born on October 10 1984 in Domboshava. He recently launched a foundation to help vulnerable children called “Tomorrow’s Geniuses”. – Sunday Mail