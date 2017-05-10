Cheers as Mnangagwa makes pledge

Harare – Zimbabwean Justice Minister Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday took the oath of office as the country’s new first vice-president, before President Robert Mugabe in a ceremony at State House in Harare.

On Tuesday, Mugabe announced Mnangagwa’s promotion to the second-highest office in the land after he sacked Joice Mujuru for allegedly plotting to topple him.

“I, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Zimbabwe and observe the laws of Zimbabwe. So help me God,” said Mnangagwa, who will also retain his post as justice minister in the cabinet.

“I swear that I will be faithful to Zimbabwe, will uphold the constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe; that I will give my advice to the president of Zimbabwe, freely and to the best of my judgement,” said Mnangagwa.

He also promised to “not disclose directly or indirectly any secret that is debated in the cabinet or any secret entrusted to me”.

There were loud cheers from onlookers, including other cabinet ministers and government officials, when Mnangagwa finished signing his oath.

Mnangagwa’s promotion is the culmination of years of manoeuvring by the man nicknamed as “The Crocodile”.

Mnangagwa and his political allies, backed by state media, are credited with orchestrating Mujuru’s downfall in recent weeks.

Mugabe, flanked by his wife Grace, also presided over the swearing-in of a second vice-president, former ambassador to South Africa Phelekezela Mphoko.

Several new cabinet ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in on Friday to replace those fired by Mugabe earlier this week for their perceived allegiance to Mujuru.

