News Ticker

Zimbabwe can’t pay AU fees – or rent

30th October 2015 Staff Reporter World, Zimbabwe 28

Harare – Zimbabwe has not yet been able to pay its 2015 annual subscription to the AU although President Robert Mugabe is the current chairman of the organisation.

mugabe

Nor can it pay its rent at most of its 45 missions around the world and it has not paid its foreign staff for much of this year, according to the parliamentary portfolio committee on foreign affairs, which this week heard reports of the sorry state of Zimbabwe’s diplomatic debts.

David Hamadziripi, acting secretary for foreign affairs, told the committee his ministry needed more then R600 million to settle debts at its missions around the world.

“All rented premises are in arrears, with a number of missions in receipt of eviction notices.

“Our officials are regularly summoned by the ministries of foreign affairs in host countries to explain issues relating to default in payment of rent and other obligations,” he told the committee this week.

Zimbabwe has reduced its foreign missions over the years and insiders say it is set to cut more as there is no indication that the economy will improve.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

1 Comment on Zimbabwe can’t pay AU fees – or rent

  1. Tinomadini maForeign missions iwavo, what do the guys really do to help the Zimbabwean foreigners out there? Really nothing, spending money which could have been put to better use. Anyway in Zimbabwe it makes no difference zvazvo because even maMissions acho akavharwa, mari yacho inongozobiwa ichingove muno. Mwari ngavakomborere nyika yedu!

    Reply

27 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Are India and Pakistan on the brink of a water war? - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Google
  3. g spot stimulator
  4. female vibrator
  5. thrusting rabbit vibrator
  6. best g spot vibrator
  7. A\u0026E Silicone G - Gasm Rabbit
  8. Buy Adipex
  9. sex confession
  10. recover files from sd card
  11. feng shui bedroom tips
  12. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  13. Arduino price
  14. apps for pc
  15. software download for pc
  16. games for pc download
  17. 福井脱毛
  18. work at home 2018
  19. 你是誰 - 學校2015dvd
  20. 100% kona
  21. LED Light Products
  22. buy kona
  23. robert
  24. nSpire Network Signup
  25. american dating
  26. Glass Sex Toys
  27. shasta lake fishing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News