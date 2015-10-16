News Ticker

George Charamba pockets US$228 000

16th October 2015 Staff Reporter Health & Fitness, Zimbabwe 35

Robert Mugabe's Spokesman Charles Charamba

WHILE media reports last year unearthed that President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba, a former board member of Premier Service Medical Aid Society (Psmas), had received US$100 000 from the organisation, it has emerged that he in fact received US$228 278 between 2009 and 2013 in board fees and allowances — a fortune for a civil servant.

Hazel Ndebele

According to an Ernst and Young forensic investigation on the use of Psmas funds draft report 2015 addressed to the Psmas interim manager Gibson Mhlanga, a total of US$2 438 000 was spent on Psmas board directors’ remuneration.

George Charamba

Charamba in 2009 received US$4 875 as board fees and allowances. In 2010 he received US$16 475, in 2011 US$34 166, in 2012 US$62 865 and in 2013 he was paid US$109 897.

George Chaburuka, who received US$558 163 in total, was the highest paid board member followed by Meisie Namasasu who earned US$451 484 and Newton Mhlanga who was paid US$364 505.

Last year Charamba claimed that he was the least paid person on the board yet he was in fact one of the highest remunerated well above his annual salary as a civil servant.

Charamba served in a number of key board committees, including the finance and budget and another on benefits for top executives.

He was, therefore, expected to know the financial goings-on and remunerations at Psmas, which was in deep financial trouble and was owing creditors US$119 million.

Efforts to get comment from Charamba over the past two weeks were futile as his mobile phone went unanswered and did not respond to questions sent to him.

The report states that the total remuneration payments for the Psmas board directors comprised monthly retainer fees, fuel allowances, debit card deposits, full board sitting allowances and committee sitting allowances.

The report also states that the Psmas constitution states that a director or committee member shall be paid attendance fees or allowances as the board may, from time to time, determine.

Other board members then included Cuthbert Dube, Constance Chigwamba, Pretty Sunguro, Moses Mthombeni, Luxon Zembe, Cosmas Mukwesha, Ernest Gwinyai, Annah Mutengwa, Nicholas Munyonga, Richard Mutasa and Juliana Sabarauta.

Board of directors benefits included attendance fees, overnight allowance, out of pocket allowance, medical shortfalls, travel allowance, holiday allowance, membership subscriptions for two recreational clubs, business cards, fuel, NMB debit cards, retainer allowance and society vehicles.

The board was also entitled to death benefits which consist of the most executive coffin on the market, transportation to burial place, respected and dignified coffins for spouses as well as transportation for them to place of burial.

For attendance fees, the board committee chairman and his deputy received US$980, board directors and committee members each received US$700 per meeting attended, US$60 for overnight allowance and out of pocket allowance.

The board chairman was also entitled to a five-day international holiday at US$700 per day, a five-day regional holiday at US$500 per day and a five-day local holiday at US$500 per day. The deputy chair was entitled to a four-day regional holiday at US$400 per day and two, four-day local holidays at US$400 per day.

Board members were entitled to two local three-day holidays at US$300 per day.

In total, Psmas board fees and allowances reached US$2 437 966.

Psmas and its subsidiary Premier Service Medical Aid Investment splurged about US$9 million on luxury motor vehicles between 2009 and 2013 for its executives.

In all, Psmas executives received US$86,9 million in salaries, bonuses and allowances between 2009 and 2013 at a time the company owed creditors US$119 million and was struggling to pay its workers.

The report says Dube, his driver, two secretaries, and 11 executives shared US$22 888 281,28 outside the payroll between 2012 and 2013. The executives also shared US$24 million in allowances and US$7 million in bonuses through the payroll. – The ZimInd

Related Posts
Zimbabwe-India trade leaps to $133mln on pharmaceuticals, but cotton exports collapse
Zimbabwe-India trade leaps to $133mln on pharmaceuticals, but cotton exports collapse
BULAWAYO,– Trade between Zimbabwe and India grew 166 percent to $133 million last year but was heavily skewed in favour of the Asian country which has become the source market ...
READ MORE
Labour Bill Splits Business, Workers
Labour Bill Splits Business, Workers
PASSAGE of the Labour Amendment Bill (LAB) in the lower house of Parliament on Tuesday dramatically split business and labour, with captains of industry warning of dire economic consequences from ...
READ MORE
Grace, Oppah war escalates
Grace, Oppah war escalates
HARARE - As Zanu PF’s deadly factional and succession wars get nastier and more confusing, the battle between First Lady Grace Mugabe and Water minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri over the control ...
READ MORE
Vendors Ditch Council Sites, Flock Back Into CBD
Vendors Ditch Council Sites, Flock Back Into CBD
Harare,- Vendors in Harare have abandoned the designated sites established by council last year and are flocking back into the Central Business District (CBD) where there is a lucrative market. The ...
READ MORE
‘Noone can expel me from Zanu PF’ – Defiant Mutasa
‘Noone can expel me from Zanu PF’ – Defiant Mutasa
HARARE - A defiant Didymus Mutasa said yesterday that no one could expel him from the “real Zanu PF” — vowing to do everything in his power to “rescue” the ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
WITH the way events are panning out in the fractious Zanu PF party, it is becoming increasingly clear President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace is now not only in charge of ...
READ MORE
Unity Day now a farce: Dabengwa
Unity Day now a farce: Dabengwa
HARARE - Liberation struggle stalwart and Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa, says today’s commemorations of Unity Day are a farce that only serve to remind Zimbabweans of the gross misrule of ...
READ MORE
I was a brutal Zanu PF enforcer, Mutasa admits
I was a brutal Zanu PF enforcer, Mutasa admits
DEPOSED Zanu PF secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa, has admitted that he was a “brutal member” of President Robert Mugabe’s regime for 35 years. The former presidential affairs minister was feared ...
READ MORE
Lumumba dumps ‘corrupt’ Zanu PF
Lumumba dumps ‘corrupt’ Zanu PF
Outspoken Zanu PF activist, Acie Lumumba yesterday quit the ruling party, claiming it had lost direction and was now infested with corrupt officials bent on enriching themselves. BY OBEY MANAYITI He said ...
READ MORE
It’s sink or swim for Mnangagwa
It’s sink or swim for Mnangagwa
HARARE - This week could prove to be one of the most important and significant periods in the long political life of embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as the post-congress ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe-India trade leaps to $133mln on pharmaceuticals, but
Labour Bill Splits Business, Workers
Grace, Oppah war escalates
Vendors Ditch Council Sites, Flock Back Into CBD
‘Noone can expel me from Zanu PF’ –
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
Unity Day now a farce: Dabengwa
I was a brutal Zanu PF enforcer, Mutasa
Lumumba dumps ‘corrupt’ Zanu PF
It’s sink or swim for Mnangagwa

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News