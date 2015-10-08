Zimbabwe hunger: US, UK pledge $43m for food relief

Reports indicated that Zimbabwe needed to import at least 700 000 tons of maize from neighbouring countries to avert a food crisis, with analysts saying this would cost the country’s cash-strapped treasury around $224m.
News Day reported on Wednesday that the food relief programme, co-ordinated by Britain’s Department for International Development (DFID) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), would be implemented in the form of mobile cash transfers as well as direct food handouts targeting 650 000 people in 29 food-insecure districts.
Root cause
The report quoted the USAID mission director, Stephanie Funk, as saying there was a need to find a solution to the issue of hunger in Zimbabwe by addressing the “root cause”.
“Since 2002, we have provided more than $1bn in humanitarian assistance to millions of vulnerable Zimbabweans. USAID is providing $27m to meet immediate food security needs of hundreds of thousands of rural Zimbabweans,” Funk was quoted as saying.
Funk added: “However, while recognising that there is need for this type of assistance, humanitarian assistance alone is not enough. We need to address the root cause of poverty and hunger…”
DFID’s head in Harare Annabel Gerry warned of more severe food shortages in the coming year given the development of the El Nino phenomenon that causes drought across the region, the report said.
Land seizures
Since 2000, Zimbabwe has struggled to feed its people due to droughts and President Robert Mugabe‘s seizure of white-owned farms to resettle landless blacks, which badly affected commercial agriculture.
Mugabe said at the time the reforms were meant to correct colonial land ownership imbalances.
At least 4 000 white commercial farmers were evicted from their farms.
The land seizures were often violent, claiming the lives of several white farmers during clashes with veterans of Zimbabwe’s 1970s liberation struggle.
Mugabe’s critics often blame the programme for low production on the farms and national food insecurity. – News24
Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been admitted in hospital in South Africa over an undisclosed ailment, his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) announced on Thursday.
MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora ...
ZIMBABWE People First leader Joice Mujuru, MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe and the party’s secretary general Douglas Mwonzora as well as MDC proportional representation MP for Matabeleland South Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga reportedly ...
A ROMAN Catholic priest from Bulawayo has allegedly impregnated a nun, leading to her banishment.
The Archbishop of Bulawayo, Alex Thomas, confirmed that Father Kevin Mthunzi Takaendesa had been disciplined for ...
HARARE—International rights watchdog, Human Rights Watch, has released its 2016 world report indicating that several Southern African Development Community member countries, including Zimbabwe, narrowed political space for voices critical of ...
INFORMATION minister Jonathan Moyo has said there is nothing investigative about some stories appearing in the state media as most of the information is supplied by politicians with grudges against ...
HARARE - The worst nightmares of President Robert Mugabe’s warring post-congress Zanu PF could soon be confirmed as dozens of the party’s legislators are holding meetings with former Vice President ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: ‘Fake’ foreign pastors from across Africa invade Zimbabwe in search of US dollar - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Govt leaves maize prices flat at $390 per tonne - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()