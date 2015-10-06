Opposition Angry With Zanu PF Plans to Levy Firms to Fund Indigenization Drive

.HARARE—Opposition parties and economic analysts have criticized proposals by Youth and Indigenization Minister Patrick Zhuwao to levy companies to fund black empowerment programs.
Zhuwao told the State-run Herald newspaper that under the proposed regulations, companies that have yet to comply with indigenization laws will be levied 10 percent, while those that have will be excused.
The proposals have set off a storm with the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) formation led by Welshman Ncube calling them “idiocy of the highest order.”
Party spokesman Kurauone Chihwayi told VOA Zhuwao’s efforts do not augur well for a country badly seeking foreign direct investment.
“We actually view this move as an unconstitutional move, an idiotic move by the regime and this is a desperate attempt to loot from the distressed companies, the remaining companies that we have in Zimbabwe and we cannot allow that to continue to happen,” said Chihwai.
“Zanu PF has a history of looting from the people of Zimbabwe and we should not allow them as a country to continue fleecing the remaining companies that are operating in Zimbabwe.”
Independent economic analyst Rejoice Ngwenya agreed with Chihwayi, adding the government should instead focus on introducing policies that create more companies and wealth in Zimbabwe rather than wanting to impose on already suffering companies.
“In the first place, which companies is he talking about because the industry is operating at 36 percent capacity,” said Ngwenya.
“If you want to take the informal sector which is the bulk of the employer and the country then that should be fine.”
He said more companies will go under liquidation if Zhuwao and his colleagues pursue their intentions to levy firms to fund indigenization programs.
Ngwenya noted that the policy will result in more anger and acrimony being channeled towards the ruling Zanu PF party. – voa
OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reportedly gone into a panic mode amid reports that former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s People First (PF) project had launched a massive membership recruitment drive ...
HARARE - As Zanu PF’s deadly factional and succession wars continue unabated, Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo took to Twitter yesterday, querying The Herald’s coverage of the ruling party’s worsening ...
Harare,– Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Chris Mushohwe says Zimbabweans who reside in areas which do not receive ZBC radio and television signals were not obliged under the country’s broadcasting ...
A prominent human rights lawyer Arnold Tsunga has been elected as one of the vice presidents of the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH).
Tsunga, a former legislator, was elected at FIDH’s ...
ZANU PF’s brutal scrap for power has reached “dangerously worrying levels” after Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander General Constantino Chiwenga made a chilling threat to members of Zanu PF’s G40 ...
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
It’s official – Jennifer Lopez and Drake are dating. Despite repeated denials from Lopez of not having any interest in “being one of Drake’s girls“, it appears she has succumbed to his charms. The megastars, […]
LONDON – Rick Parfitt, the guitarist of British rock group Status Quo, died in hospital on Saturday in Spain aged 68 after suffering from a severe infection. “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, […]
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: computer kopen doetinchem()
Pingback: sexleksaker outlet()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: big ass xxx()
Pingback: synthroid steroid()
Pingback: click here to find an attorney()
Pingback: hire a lawyer()
Pingback: removals northern ireland to england()
Pingback: apps()
Pingback: android apps()
Pingback: kid fights at school()
Pingback: kimsin sen()
Pingback: vipvip club()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()