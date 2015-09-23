Mutasa’s wife sacked from ZESA as recriminations escalates

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has reportedly booted out its board made up of mainly suspected loyalists of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Among those sacked included former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa’s wife, Getrude, a retired army Brigadier General, who served as the chairperson of the human resources committee on the board appointed by former Energy minister Dzikamai Mavhaire last year.

Mavhaire was part of a group of top politicians forced out of the ruling party and government as part of a brutal internal purge within Zanu PF that targeted Mujuru supporters.

State media reported yesterday that the board, chaired by former Zanu PF Manicaland chairperson and career diplomat John Mvundura, had been sacked “under unclear circumstances”.

Mvundura yesterday said he had not been notified of the decision to dissolve his board.

“I am out of Harare and have not received communication to that effect,” Mvundura said.

He confirmed that indeed Getrude was Mutasa’s wife.

It is alleged the group was swept out after allegations that ZETDC initially adopted a new policy relating to debtors forcing millions of Zimbabweans to pay cash upfront of at least $70 before they could access the pre-paid system.

However, a closer look at the composition of the board indicates that the move was likely a continuation of the political persecution of those perceived to be loyal to Mujuru who is reportedly now fronting the People First project alongside Mutasa and former Zanu PF national spokesperson Rugare Gumbo.

Zesa Holdings spokesperson Fullard Gwasira referred all questions to current Energy minister Samuel Undenge, who could not be reached for comment.

“I hope you will understand that this is a shareholding issue. You will need to talk to the minister, he should be able to furnish you with the reasons for the dissolution because the board is appointed by him,” Gwasira said.

Mujuru and her backers were accused of a litany of misdemeanours including plotting an audacious assassination attempt on President Robert Mugabe.

The dissolved board also included former deputy minister Zenzo Nsimbi and Elasto Mudzingira, another retired career soldier. – NewsDay