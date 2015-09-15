News Ticker

Christopher Mushowe secrets outed

15th September 2015 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 36

Christopher Chindeti Mushohwe is a cabinet minister who leads the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services. He was previously the Minister of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment before being reassigned to his current position in September 2015. He is a member of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF).

He is also a member of ZANU PF party’ s central committee, Director of the Presidential Scholarship Program and also party’s representative for Mutare west constituency in Manicaland province.Mushohwe is reported a member of Selous Scouts and a close Muzorewa ally.

Christopher Chindeti Mushohwe

 

  1. While ACTING Women’s Affairs minister ­— Christopher Mushohwe — wishes if God could allow him to be a ‘woman’.

    careful of what he should wish for because it might just happen and there would be no way back- Grace tells Christopher Mushohwe

    “If it was possible to pray before you are born, I would pray and ask God that I be born a woman. That as it may be I thank women because without them we would not be here,” Mushohwe said as he introduced the First Lady and Zanu PF secretary for Women’s league, at the launch of the International Women’s week commemorations with the theme Beijing+20: the Journey towards women empowerment in Zimbabwe.

  2. As Manicaland governor Christopher Mushohwe was named among some of the “big chefs” reportedly owing large amounts to ZESA whose outstanding bill is $145 000(ZESA Scandal)

  3. The government-led land seizures were used by some politicians for looting Kondozi purposes. In the case of Kondozi Estate, senior government officials looted Kondozi Estate equipment. Christopher Mushohwe was implicated.

    4. Minister Christopher Mushowe and the University of Zimbabwe Scandal .It was reported that Minister Mushowe was allegedly admitted into a post-graduate Masters in Public Administration degree at the University of Zimbabwe when he did not have the mandatory first degree required for admission. Furthermore, after admission Mushowe had allegedly failed one of his subjects twice with a 48 % mark but the university allegedly changed his actual mark to reflect a 50 % pass mark. The matter was exposed by Mr Basildon Peta, a journalist, working for the Modus Publications. After reporting the matter Minister sued Modus Publications, Basildon Peta and John Makumbe a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe for speaking out against the practice. The Minister lost the case when the court dismissed Mushowe’s lawsuit with costs on the grounds that the university rules had been violated.

    5. Christopher Mushohwe ’s wife donated a kidney to late Sally Mugabe , the wife who suffered from Cancer passed on in 1990.Sally-Mugabe

 

