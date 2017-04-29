Moyo vs Mnangagwa: What went wrong?

There is no let-up it seems, as Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo continues to take pot shots at Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in what many assume is part of the battle to succeed Mugabe.

By Staff Reporter

Mnangagwa is seen as the obvious front-runner to succeed Mugabe, but this has not stopped Moyo from taking subtle and sometimes obvious digs at the Vice-President.

The Vice-President seemed to have invited Moyo’s ire when he insinuated that the late former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith had insinuated that the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo lost the 1980 elections because he served white interests.

But Moyo seems to have taken exception to that and has subtly shot back, making obvious references to Mnangagwa.

“In this high season of ambitionism and and successionism, let those who are wont to forget who Joshua Nkomo was be reminded,” he wrote on Twitter, before placing a meme quoting President Robert Mugabe’s eulogy at Nkomo’s funeral.

Moyo upped the ante, saying he represented a constituency of people opposed to the gratuitous insults on founding leaders like President Robert Mugabe and Nkomo.

The Tsholotsho legislator said the innuendo that Nkomo was a sell-out like Chief Chirau was unacceptable.



A number of former Zapu leaders have demanded that Mnangagwa explain himself, but the Vice-President has so far remained quiet on the issue.

It could not have been possible to predict a fall out between Moyo and Mnangagwa at the beginning of the year, as they both revelled in the joy of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s expulsion from government and Zanu PF.

But the tell-tale signs became clear when Moyo seemed to pour cold water on Mnangagwa’s succession chances in an interview with the BBC.

Moyo also took exception at Mnangagwa’s comments that Mugabe would be missed, saying this was akin to writing Mugabe’s obituary while he was still alive. – Southern Eye