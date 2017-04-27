maize Arts & Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Power season 4 synopsis out: Ghost seeks redemption behind bars 27th April 2017 Staff Reporter 0 Power season 4 is set to return in summer and this year the theme is redemption for James St Patrick (Omari Hardwick) who was arrested by Angela. The road ahead may not be a cake […] Arts & Entertainment Steps on stealing Ed Sheeran’s no 1 crown: ‘The album has exceeded our expectations’ 26th April 2017 Staff Reporter 0 Ed Sheeran could lose his place at number one on the UK album chart but no one is more surprised than pop group Steps. The five-piece band – who launched their comeback in March, are […] Arts & Entertainment John Legend brands Donald Trump a ‘corrupt and unqualified’ president 26th April 2017 Staff Reporter 0 Oscar-winning star John Legend has once again taken aim at President Donald Trump, branding him a ‘corrupt’ and ‘unqualified’ leader. The 38-year-old, who publicly denounced Trump following the November US election, spoke out on the […] Arts & Entertainment Katy Perry sparks cherry pie craze on social media after teasing new single Bon Appetit 25th April 2017 Staff Reporter 0 Katy Perry’s new single might be her sweetest yet judging by the latest teasers. Fans were sent into a frenzy after the Chained To The Rhythm singer tweeted a recipe for the “world’s best cherry […]
Leave a Reply