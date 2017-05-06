Will someone prominent die in a plane? Makandiwa suggests so

United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Emmanuel Makandiwa has prophesied that a prominent person will die soon in an aeroplane, but said he would elaborate on the prophecy at his church’s Judgment Night 3 service at the National Sports Stadium in Harare at the weekend.

By Everson Mushava

Makandiwa made the prophecy during UFIC’s Tuesday’s evening service in Chitungwiza.

Church spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufa confirmed the prophecy, saying more would be revealed on Sunday.

“He will elaborate the on the prophecy on Sunday,” Kufa said.

“He will elaborate on when it will happen, where and describe the field of the prominent person, whether he will be an artiste, businessman or politician.”

A church member who attended the service quoted Makandiwa extensively, revealing how the events leading to the death would unfold.



“I can see a prominent person and he is like in the cloud. Let me clarify, he is in an aeroplane.

“I can see the Lord taking his spirit. I can see people trying to resuscitate him and they will pull down an oxygen mask, but he is already dead right there in the sky.

“But I can see that when they land, they will take the body, for he will no longer be a person, to the hospital for two to three days because they don’t want the prophecy to be confirmed.”

Makandiwa has made several prophesies in the past, with his followers saying most of them had come to pass, although sceptics remain unconvinced.

The man of cloth’s followers claim the UFIC leader, on January 11, prophesied a chemical blast that rocked a warehouse in Tianjin, China, last week killing more than 100 people and leaving more than 700 others hospitalised.

In a video footage circulated by church members, Makandiwa said a deadly blast would rock China and that it would take days for rescue teams to gather strewn bodies.

Makandiwa also prophesied that the blast would cause massive pollution. – NewsDay