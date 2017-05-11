News Ticker

Zuma hints at wife number five

24th December 2014 Staff Reporter World 34

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has hinted he may be ready to take a fifth wife to accompany him through old age, the daily newspaper The Star said on Wednesday.

During a visit to a Durban township in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, the 72-year-old said in Zulu “Angakayakhi indlu yokugugela … laba ngisabathathile nje” (I do have wives but I’m yet to marry my last one).

The crowd, most of them elderly, laughed and cheered, The Star said.

Mr Zuma, who on Sunday said he was in “perfect condition” after a stay in hospital in June, had earlier given a speech about the need to respect and tend for older people.

Sihawu Ngubane, a professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was quoted by the newspaper as saying it was fairly standard among Zulu people for a man who practises polygamy to take a last wife for his last years, sometimes the younger sister of one of his wives.

“They call the last wife ‘indlu yokugugela’ (the home in which I will age in) because the responsibility of looking after the husband in their old age predominantly lies with the junior wife, who is often younger than the other wives and more agile in case there is an emergency,” he said.

Mr Zuma, who has about 20 children, has married six times but currently has four wives on the state’s budget, despite criticism from some taxpayers.

AFP

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

34 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. White House staff left ‘in tears’ after thank you speech from Michelle Obama – 263AfricaNews
  2. Google
  3. mobile forex app
  4. Advertise Online
  5. Best Gaming Laptop Under $1000
  6. audio spionaj
  7. silicone rabbit vibrator
  8. buy dildos
  9. Cheap Phentermine
  10. sex diary
  11. adam and eve
  12. full version pc games download
  13. how to deal with cheating
  14. atlanta piano lessons for adults
  15. email processing system
  16. خرید سرور مجازی
  17. Oh 我的鬼神君dvd
  18. Chicago
  19. best kona
  20. Cracked iphone
  21. jewelry tools
  22. Zumba instructor
  23. Best Glass Dildos
  24. buy kona
  25. tuban
  26. Fix Wireless Mouse Freezes,Wireless Mouse Not Working
  27. Adult Toys Online
  28. Buy Craft Beer Online
  29. Empty Vegetarian capsules
  30. recovery clinic
  31. women are aware
  32. Air Jordan 11 Low Columbia
  33. flex jobs
  34. best kona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News