Zuma hints at wife number five

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has hinted he may be ready to take a fifth wife to accompany him through old age, the daily newspaper The Star said on Wednesday.

During a visit to a Durban township in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, the 72-year-old said in Zulu “Angakayakhi indlu yokugugela … laba ngisabathathile nje” (I do have wives but I’m yet to marry my last one).

The crowd, most of them elderly, laughed and cheered, The Star said.

Mr Zuma, who on Sunday said he was in “perfect condition” after a stay in hospital in June, had earlier given a speech about the need to respect and tend for older people.

Sihawu Ngubane, a professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was quoted by the newspaper as saying it was fairly standard among Zulu people for a man who practises polygamy to take a last wife for his last years, sometimes the younger sister of one of his wives.

“They call the last wife ‘indlu yokugugela’ (the home in which I will age in) because the responsibility of looking after the husband in their old age predominantly lies with the junior wife, who is often younger than the other wives and more agile in case there is an emergency,” he said.

Mr Zuma, who has about 20 children, has married six times but currently has four wives on the state’s budget, despite criticism from some taxpayers.

AFP