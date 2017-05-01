News Ticker

Robert Mugabe to join Putin in celebrating Russia’s victory day

7th May 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, World 48

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to join his counterpart, Russian President Vladmir Putin, in celebrating Russia’s annual victory day.

putinRussia commemorates the end of World War II in Europe on Saturday.

Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba told News24 that the veteran leader had been invited to attend the celebrations in his capacity as the African Union chair.

“My president and your president [Jacob Zuma] have been invited to attend the celebrations and president Mugabe is attending in his capacity as the AU chair,” said Charamba.

Charamba, however, refused to say when Mugabe would be travelling, citing security concerns.

Endless foreign trips

“It’s a security issue and I can’t tell you when he is leaving. All I can tell you is that he is fine and ready to travel,” Charamba said.

The South African presidency confirmed in a statement that Zuma was set to attend the event, adding that the visit would “further cement the strong and warm relations between South Africa and the Russian Federation which are expressed through co-operation in political, economic, social, defence and security areas”.

New Zimbabwe.com, reported on Wednesday that Mugabe – who has been criticised by his opponents over his endless foreign trips that allegedly cost millions of dollars – was set to leave the country on Thursday.

The report said some European leaders were staying away from the commemorations, protesting Putin’s military adventures in Ukraine. China and India were set to attend.

The United States and the European Union imposed tough sanctions on Russia last year over its role in the Ukraine conflict.

The EU leaders agreed in March that the economic sanctions on Russia would stay in place until a peace deal in Ukraine was fully implemented.

Economic problems

Mugabe last year voiced his support for Russia, describing the Western sanctions against Moscow as “illegal”.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was in Zimbabwe in September on a high profile visit during which Russia announced plans to build a $3bn platinum mine in the southern African country.

Lavrov, at the time, hailed Mugabe as an “African legend and historic figure”.

New Zimbabwe.com said Mugabe’s trip was likely to follow up on the platinum project and other promises that Russia made.

Despised by the West, Mugabe has been looking to China and Russia for investment and much-needed financial assistance to help pull Zimbabwe out of its economic problems, the report said.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

48 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. As he bows out: 44 iconic images of Barack Obama’s tenure as president - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. South Africa’s Malema tells backers to seize white-owned land, defying court – 263AfricaNews
  3. Google
  4. pc app
  5. free download for windows
  6. http://www.lionkonacoffee.com
  7. Rom Menu Khmer
  8. kona coffee
  9. pc games for windows 10
  10. best clitoris vibrators
  11. menage a trois dp strap on
  12. Her Sex Toy
  13. Chaga Pilz
  14. vibrator for her
  15. true wireless headphones
  16. mulvadi pure kona
  17. 70-342 Certification Dumps
  18. papaya
  19. best g spot vibrator
  20. legitimate work from home jobs with no startup fees
  21. plug toy
  22. adult sex toy
  23. free cash
  24. Google
  25. Anal Play
  26. Phil Doe
  27. massage wand
  28. Waterproof Vibe
  29. ashbourne
  30. Free Internet Radio
  31. Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum
  32. microcamere spion
  33. Headset microphone
  34. apps for windows pc download
  35. stimulate g-spot
  36. Best Anal Beads
  37. aluminum equipment tags
  38. apps for windows pc download
  39. full apps pc download
  40. 福井脱毛
  41. coping with infidelity
  42. 追擊者/愛的真相dvd
  43. buy kona
  44. california
  45. Bookkeeping
  46. adam and eve
  47. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  48. TensorFlow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News