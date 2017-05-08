Zuma signs law prohibiting public servants doing business with state

JOHANNESBURG – Public servants doing business with the state will be prohibited by law. This, after President Jacob Zuma signed into law the Public Administration Management Act, 2014.

Act No. 11 of 2014, amongst others, seeks to promote a high standard of professional ethics in the public administration.

“As part of promoting professional ethics and integrity by employees, the Act prohibits public servants from conducting business with the State or being a director of a public or private company that conducts business with the State,” reads in part the statement released by the Presidency on Friday.

“Failure to comply with this prohibition constitutes serious misconduct which may result in the termination of employment by the employer.”

The Act also requires employees to disclose their financial interests. “Failure to comply with the obligation to disclose financial interest as required constitutes misconduct.”

For a long time various sectors of the South African public and opposition parties, citing conflict of interest and its susceptibility to corruption, have been against the phenomenon where public servants could openly do business with the state.

‘Too much is tendered…but even some of the worst corruption is not tendered…’

In 2013, the SACP’s Jeremy Cronin called on government to outlaw business dealings in the public sector. He said politicians holding public office and civil servants must not be allowed to dabble in business with the state.

“We must outlaw business in the public sector. We must clean up the procurement process. Too much is tendered but even some of the worst corruption is not tendered – without going to tender it goes through the back or some perverted tenderpreneur process. But also the state must do something. The Public Works must work, employ people who work instead of tendering out,” said Cronnin at the 18th commemoration of the passing of stalwart Joe Slovo.

This new Act will take effect on a date still to be determined by the President.