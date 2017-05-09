Obama’s Zimbabwean advisor

At the beginning of the American President’s second term in office in late 2012, Barack Obama set up an advisory counsel that would focus on global development in the form of the Global Development Council.

Appointed as Vice Chairman of that Council was a Zimbabwean strategist in the form of Dr. James Manyika.

Poised to be a scientist after spending sometime at Oxford University he would later go on to join McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) in 1994 and work his way up to become a senior partner.

Based in Silicon Valley, in California, USA he has worked with many of the world’s leading technology companies on a variety of issues, including strategy and innovation, and helped companies outside of the tech sector make the most of technology for business transformation.

He has advised President Obama and other senior U.S. officials through The Global Development Council on issues including: U.S. global development policies and practices, supporting new and existing public-private partnerships, and increasing awareness and action in support of development.

Making us all proud Zimbabweans, showing that even the head of state of mighty United States of America seeks council from us.

See his full profile here.

Background

Manyika was born and raised in Zimbabwe in August 1965.

Educational Background

James Manyika studied for a Bsc in Electrical Engineering at the University of Zimbabwe before earning an MA, Msc and Phd from Oxford University. He is also a Rhodes scholar, was a visiting scientist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; and faculty exchange fellow at MIT, and a Smith-Rippon Senior Scholar.

Career

James is the director at McKinsey Global Institute where he is said to be one of the leaders at McKinsey’s Global High Tech, Media and Telecom Practice which is based in Silicon Valley. He has carried out research on several issues ranging from global economic trends, technology and its impact on business among other issues. Manyika has also worked with various institutions and is a board member of the University of California, Berkeley School of Information and Havard University’s Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research.

Positions Currently Held

Trustee at the Aspen Institution and the World Affairs Council of California

Serves on the advisory boards of the University of California at Berkeley’s School of Information and Havard University’s Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research

Innovation Advisory Board at the Department of Commerce.Positions Previously Held

