Mugabe, Zuma meet

South African President Jacob Zuma has held bilateral talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Robert Mugabe, who is attending the 27th World Economic Forum for Africa in Durban, South Africa.

President Zuma was accompanied by South African Minister of International Cooperation, Mrs Maite Nkoana Mashabane to the meeting, which took place at President Mugabe’s hotel room in Durban today.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Zimbabwe and South Africa share common views on several regional and international issues.

President Zuma said the two leaders should meet more and move together for the development of their countries.