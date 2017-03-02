News Ticker

Oprah Winfrey considers 2020 Presidential run in wake of Donald Trump’s win

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

NEW YORK – Oprah Winfrey has backtracked on her previous insistence she would never run for President.

The talk show host, who endorsed Hillary Clinton’s campaign, has said she is not ruling out throwing her hat into the ring.

Winfrey said Donald Trump’s election had made her re-evaluate her previous scepticism about running for President.

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” she told David Rubenstein on his Bloomberg Television programme when pressed about whether she might consider running.

“I just thought, ‘Oh… oh?'”

Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Rubenstein said: “It’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States”.

“That’s what I thought,” she continued. “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.'”

This marks a clear break from Winfrey’s past comments about becoming president. In January, she said she would never run.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued.

“Is there any other charismatic African-American woman that both sides of the political aisle really love?” Stephen Colbert asked after a reference to former first lady Michelle Obama, sparking a round of applause from the show’s audience.

But Winfrey insisted: “Never. No, no, it’s not my thing.”

Winfrey was a supporter of Ms Clinton and insisted she had no plans of joining the billionaire property developer as his running mate back in June, saying “Donald, I’m with her!” and arguing her candidacy was a pivotal moment for women.

But Winfrey did face backlash for her seemingly positive remarks about Mr Trump in the wake of his victory. At the time, she suggested the President-elect has been “humbled” by his shock victory and “hope” lived on. She later addressed the criticism levied at her, saying she had been wrong to talk about everyone taking a “breath”.

“I couldn’t breathe after the election,” Winfrey said. “My mistake, and this is what I know to be true, is that you can never talk about everybody. Don’t talk about ‘What you should do.’ You can only speak for yourself. What I should have said was, ‘I just took a breath.’ What I said was, ‘Everybody take a breath – #HopeLives.’”

Winfrey’s capacity to significantly influence public opinion has been dubbed “The Oprah Effect”. The media mogul, who is the first and only multi-billionaire black person in the US, is a significant influencer in the country and one estimate predicted that her endorsement of Mr Obama between 2006 and 2008 delivered over a million votes in the 2008 Democratic primary race

The unexpected victory of President Trump, a former reality TV star, is an example of how the line between celebrity and politics has become increasingly blurred in America. There has also been speculation around whether Facebook CEO’s Mark Zuckerberg and rapper Kanye West could one day run to be President. -The Independent (UK)

Related Posts
‘I’m still alive’: Journalist to mafia after 10 years under guard
‘I’m still alive’: Journalist to mafia after 10 years under guard
"Gommorah" writer Roberto Saviano on Monday marked 10 years living under police protection by telling the mafia bosses who want him dead: "I'm still alive, you did not succeed." The award-winning ...
READ MORE
‘Leave when your time is up’ – Annan tells African leaders
‘Leave when your time is up’ – Annan tells African leaders
Addis Ababa - Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan has urged African leaders to leave when their time is up. Annan said this was critical to “avoid excluding opposing voices if ...
READ MORE
South African watchdog to question Zuma in Gupta inquiry
South African watchdog to question Zuma in Gupta inquiry
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's public protector will question President Jacob Zuma this week over allegations he was influenced by the wealthy Gupta family in making government appointments, her office ...
READ MORE
Fleeing Renamo, Mozambican villagers seek refuge in eastern Zim – report
Fleeing Renamo, Mozambican villagers seek refuge in eastern Zim – report
Chipinge - A traditional chief living near Zimbabwe's eastern border with Mozambique claims Mozambican villagers are fleeing across the border to escape attacks by Renamo rebels, a report says. In the ...
READ MORE
Zuma says its time to follow Robert Mugabe’s methods
Zuma says its time to follow Robert Mugabe’s methods
PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma challenged political and business leadership in SA and Zimbabwe to implement and unapologetically capitalise on laws aimed at transforming the economies of the two countries. Mr Zuma was ...
READ MORE
Zambian economy slows as power cuts and copper price weigh: minister
Zambian economy slows as power cuts and copper price weigh: minister
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's economy is likely to grow by less than 5 percent in 2015 due to a power crunch that has hit output from mining companies already grappling ...
READ MORE
Bashir in SA for AU summit despite ICC warrant
Bashir in SA for AU summit despite ICC warrant
PRETORIA - Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir has just landed in South Africa, heightening controversy over whether he should be arrested. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity ...
READ MORE
Nigerian forces retake border town of Baga from Boko Haram
Nigerian forces retake border town of Baga from Boko Haram
BAUCHI, Nigeria/NIAMEY, Niger - Nigerian forces backed by air strikes seized the northeastern border town of Baga from Islamist group Boko Haram on Saturday, the military said, a significant victory ...
READ MORE
South Africa’s ‘Prime Evil’ apartheid killer freed on parole
South Africa’s ‘Prime Evil’ apartheid killer freed on parole
PRETORIA (Reuters) - Apartheid death-squad leader Eugene de Kock, dubbed 'Prime Evil' for his role in the torture and murder of scores of black South African activists in the 1980s ...
READ MORE
Museveni “not sick and not even to die soon”
Museveni “not sick and not even to die soon”
KAMPALA, Uganda - After three months of silence, 71-year-old Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has finally dispelled rumours that he is "sick and about to die". Responding to questions by the press ...
READ MORE
‘I’m still alive’: Journalist to mafia after 10
‘Leave when your time is up’ – Annan
South African watchdog to question Zuma in Gupta
Fleeing Renamo, Mozambican villagers seek refuge in eastern
Zuma says its time to follow Robert Mugabe’s
Zambian economy slows as power cuts and copper
Bashir in SA for AU summit despite ICC
Nigerian forces retake border town of Baga from
South Africa’s ‘Prime Evil’ apartheid killer freed on
Museveni “not sick and not even to die

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News