News Ticker

Petition calling for Obama to be French president reaches 40,000

27th February 2017 Staff Reporter Bizarre, World 0

A petition aiming to persuade Barack Obama to run for the French presidency in 2017 has been signed by more than 40,000 people.

A website was set up a week ago to gather signatures as part of a campaign that has now been widely publicised.

Organisers have put up posters in France promoting their Obama2017 campaign

It comes after two of the leading candidates in this year’s election race have been hit by a series of scandals.

The website, called Obama2017.fr, said: “The French are ready to make radical choices. That is good because we have a radical idea to propose to them.

The Obama2017.fr website which is collecting signatures

Image Caption:The Obama2017.fr website which is collecting signatures

“Faced with the announced failure of the next presidential election, we think it is time to move to the 6th Republic to get France out of its lethargy.

“To launch this 6th Republic, we wish to strike a blow by electing a foreign President at the head of our beautiful country.

Macron urges talent to move to France after Brexit

“Barack Obama has completed his second term as President of the United States on January 21, why not hire him as President for France?”

:: What you need to know about the French elections – and why you need to know it

Posters have been put up in Paris promoting the campaign and the organisers have been interviewed on several national TV stations.

Since then several US and other European stations have featured the people behind the stunt.

Francois Fillon apologises for ‘mistake’

The website says it aims to collect one million signatures by 15 March in order to persuade the former US president to stand.

It may struggle however.

The French Code Electoral requires all French presidency candidates to be citizens and to be qualified to vote, neither of which applies to Mr Obama.

A journalist is hustled away from Marine Le Pen

One of the website’s founders, who has only revealed his name as Antoine, has admitted to media outlets that it is a “joke” but says it is done with a serious purpose, by showing that people in France are “fed up” with politicians.

Conservative candidate Francois Fillon and far-right contender Marine Le Pen, who until recently led the polls, are both mired in legal investigations over the misuse of public money.

:: French election: Who is Francois Fillon?

:: French election: Who is Marine Le Pen?

They are both vying with rivals including centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron to claim the keys to the Elysee Palace.

The first round of voting is 23 April, with the two top contenders in the election going through to a run-off on 7 May. – Sky news

Related Posts
Modi turns on charm for African leaders
Modi turns on charm for African leaders
New Delhi - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned on the charm for African leaders on Thursday, promising $10 billion in credit to back a “partnership of prosperity” and pitching ...
READ MORE
African and Asian leaders call for new development bank
African and Asian leaders call for new development bank
They argued that the World Bank and the IMF cannot solve the world's economic problems, and "a new global economic order" must be built. Leaders of emerging countries in Africa and ...
READ MORE
Burundi thug President threatens to fight AU peacekeeping troops
Burundi thug President threatens to fight AU peacekeeping troops
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza said on Wednesday that Burundians would fight against any peacekeepers sent into the country by the African Union, in his first public response ...
READ MORE
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global killings
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global killings
NEW YORK (AP) -- The relentless series of mass killings across the globe poses a challenge for experts trying to analyze them without lapsing into faulty generalizations. Terms like contagion ...
READ MORE
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) tal...MOSCOW, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during their meeting in Moscow, 25 January 2005. The Syrian leader arrived in Moscow on a four-day state visit overshadowed by furious Israeli protests over reported contracts for Russian missiles that would erode the Jewish state's military superiority over its arch-foe Damascus. AFP PHOTO / ITAR-TASS (Photo credit should read SERGEI ZHUKOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Syria’s Assad flies to Moscow to thank Russia’s Putin for air strikes
MOSCOW - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad flew to Moscow on Tuesday evening to personally thank Russia's Vladimir Putin for his military support, in a surprise visit that underlined how Russia ...
READ MORE
Leaders gather ahead of AU assembly
Leaders gather ahead of AU assembly
Johannesburg - Heads of state and government leaders from the African Union’s 54 member states have arrived in Johannesburg ahead of the continental body’s assembly on Sunday and Monday. The dignitaries ...
READ MORE
Burkina charges former coup leader over murder of Sankara
Burkina charges former coup leader over murder of Sankara
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Authorities in Burkina Faso have charged a general who led a failed coup in September with complicity in the 1987 assassination of President Thomas Sankara, senior security ...
READ MORE
Boko Haram warns Donald Trump: ‘War is just beginning’
Boko Haram warns Donald Trump: ‘War is just beginning’
A faction of the Nigeria-based terror group Boko Haram has warned US president-elect Donald Trump that "the war has just begun". The faction leader, Abubakar Shekau, made the comment in ...
READ MORE
SA spy cables: Plot to kill Dlamini-Zuma
SA spy cables: Plot to kill Dlamini-Zuma
Johannesburg - There was a plot to assassinate African Union Commission (AUC) chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma several days after she took up the post, Al-Jazeera has reported on its website. According to ...
READ MORE
SA government loses appeal over failure to arrest Bashir
SA government loses appeal over failure to arrest Bashir
South Africa's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by the government against a ruling that the state had made an error in letting Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir leave ...
READ MORE
Modi turns on charm for African leaders
African and Asian leaders call for new development
Burundi thug President threatens to fight AU peacekeeping
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global
Syria’s Assad flies to Moscow to thank Russia’s
Leaders gather ahead of AU assembly
Burkina charges former coup leader over murder of
Boko Haram warns Donald Trump: ‘War is just
SA spy cables: Plot to kill Dlamini-Zuma
SA government loses appeal over failure to arrest

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News