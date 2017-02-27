News Ticker

Church condemns xenophobia

27th February 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

HARARE – Local clerics have slammed Friday’s xenophobic attacks on Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals in South Africa — demanding that their regional peers must intervene to force President Jacob Zuma’s government to stamp out the violence.

The call comes as President Robert Mugabe’s government is holding crucial talks with their South African counterparts in the wake of the violence.

Pastors under Sam Malunga’s Tehillar Christian Network (TCN) rallied other church leaders in the Sadc region to unite and help put to an end the attacks on foreigners by South Africans.

“Clerics and church leaders under the banner of the Tehillar Christian Network condemn xenophobia in the strongest terms and call on regional and South African churches to take front lines across ethnic cultural and religious divide and expose negative elements in South Africa instigating, perpetuating and fanning xenophobia,” Malunga said in a statement.

“Xenophobia…taints and mars the spirit of cohesion and co-existence among African citizens. Social entities such as artists, musicians, clerics, politicians and community leaders have the moral obligation to expose and condemn the evils of xenophobia and the need to eradicate and exterminate the prevalence of xenophobia.”.

Malunga said the government in South Africa has a moral obligation to investigate perpetrators and instigators of xenophobia.

“They (South African authorities) are dealing with the results, but they have to go down to the sources.

“Church bodies and African heads of denominations are called upon to network and engage all church members to preach against xenophobia, cascading the message to religious adherences and followers,” he added.

Friday’s violence, which occurred mainly around Pretoria, came days after the leader of a fringe new opposition party, South Africa First — Mario Khumalo — had promised to drive out all foreigners and also close South Africa’s borders to outsiders within 48 hours of winning elections.

The barbaric attacks evoked ugly memories of the deadly xenophobic attacks of 2015 which displaced hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans and other African immigrants living in South Africa, following inflammatory remarks by eccentric Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini, who had called for the expulsion of foreigners.

Then, the xenophobic violence only stopped after pictures of a Mozambican immigrant, Emmanuel Sithole — who was bludgeoned to death with knives and a wrench by marauding anti-fellow black thugs — caught the world’s attention when they were released by South Africa’s biggest circulating newspaper, the Sunday Times.

South African police arrested hundreds of people in Friday’s crackdown against the perpetrators of violence which left many Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals fearing a repeat of the horrific scenes of 2015. – Daily News

Related Posts
Nigerian air force kills top Boko Haram militants
Nigerian air force kills top Boko Haram militants
Nigeria's air force said it had killed some senior Boko Haram militants and possibly fatally wounded their overall leader in a raid on the Islamists' northeast heartland. Government planes attacked the ...
READ MORE
Obama ‘confident’ he could have beaten Donald Trump for third term
Obama ‘confident’ he could have beaten Donald Trump for third term
Barack Obama believes he could have won a third term as US president should the constitution have allowed him to run. The president told his former aide and political pundit David ...
READ MORE
Nigeria Opposition’s Buhari Could Win
Nigeria Opposition’s Buhari Could Win
There is a 60% probability that Nigeria opposition leader Muhamadu Buhari could beat President Goodluck Jonathan in this month’s election, according to Eurasia Group. The Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE), ...
READ MORE
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global killings
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global killings
NEW YORK (AP) -- The relentless series of mass killings across the globe poses a challenge for experts trying to analyze them without lapsing into faulty generalizations. Terms like contagion ...
READ MORE
‘I’m afraid the election is going to be rigged’ – Donald Trump
‘I’m afraid the election is going to be rigged’ – Donald Trump
Donald Trump previewed on Monday what could be his excuse if he were to lose the general election in the fall: It's "rigged." "First of all, it was rigged," Trump said ...
READ MORE
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
TOKYO. — A small drone was found on the roof of the Japanese prime minister’s office on Wednesday, apparently having been flown there, local media said. Staff at the official residence ...
READ MORE
Museveni makes son his adviser, critics see succession plan
Museveni makes son his adviser, critics see succession plan
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has appointed his son as his senior adviser, officials said on Tuesday, a move analysts said was part of a plan to groom ...
READ MORE
Obama won’t be visiting relatives’ village during Kenya visit, says ambassador
Obama won’t be visiting relatives’ village during Kenya visit, says ambassador
NAIROBI — US President Barack Obama won’t be visiting his Kenyan relatives in their home village in the west of the country during his trip to Kenya later this month, ...
READ MORE
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh and his wife Zineb Jammeh arrive for the official U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit dinner at the White House in Washington, in this August 5, 2014 file picture. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files
Husbands face 20 years in jail under Gambia’s child marriage ban
Country joins Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Malawi in trying to ensure girls do not face death from early pregnancy. By Elsa Buchanan Gambia has raised the bar through its recent ban on child ...
READ MORE
Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of ‘serious consequences’
Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of ‘serious consequences’
ANKARA/MOSCOW - Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space, one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes ...
READ MORE
Nigerian air force kills top Boko Haram militants
Obama ‘confident’ he could have beaten Donald Trump
Nigeria Opposition’s Buhari Could Win
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global
‘I’m afraid the election is going to be
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
Museveni makes son his adviser, critics see succession
Obama won’t be visiting relatives’ village during Kenya
Husbands face 20 years in jail under Gambia’s
Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News