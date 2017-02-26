Nigerian students give SA companies 24 hours ultimatum to leave over xenophobic attacks

ABUJA, Nigeria – The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, have given all South African countries operating in Nigeria a 24 hours ultimatum to leave the country. This is in reaction to the xenophobic attacks meted out on Nigerians in South Africa.

NANS staged a peaceful protest on Thursday at some South African companies located in Abuja where they made their displeasure known and revealed that they will no longer be silent while Nigerians are attacked in South Africa whereas South African companies like MTN, DSTV and Shoprite are allowed to operate freely in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the president of NANS, Kadiri Aruna, said South African companies in Nigeria had only 48 hours to leave Nigerian soil, else Nigerian students will retaliate by pulling down all MTN masts in the country in the country. DSTV and Shoprite were also not left out in the threats.

Aruna said: “I don’t want to say we will be barbaric but we will not be lawful in our actions, we will do it and face the consequences, enough of this rubbish.’’

Aruna went further to reminisce on how Nigeria was instrumental in freeing South Africans from apartheid and Nigeria contributed 80 per cent of the freedom the South Africans are enjoying today because we saved them from the jaws of apartheid and have over the years supported South Africa financially. He said it was time to take action and called on the Federal Government to step up and work towards evacuating Nigerians in South Africa. He also suggestion cutting diplomatic ties with the South Africans due to the silence of their government in the face of the attacks.

“The government of South Africa is criminally quiet and they say silence is consent, and their police are folding their hands while they are killing Nigerians, this is conspiracy, enough is enough,’’ he said.