Trump Makes First Calls to African Leaders

United States – President Donald Trump made his first phone calls to African heads of state Monday, speaking with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Jacob Zuma.

Nigeria and South Africa said the calls were made at the request of the U.S. president, who until now has said little about Africa or African issues since assuming office last month.

The Nigerian presidency said Trump and Buhari discussed issues of terrorism, and said Trump assured Buhari the United States is ready to make a new deal to help Nigeria “in terms of military weapons.”

The statement said Trump also commended Buhari for the strides Nigeria is making against Islamist radical group Boko Haram, and invited Buhari to come to Washington at a mutually convenient date.

Buhari has not made any public appearances since going to London for medical treatment on January 19.

The South Africa presidency said that in their call, Trump and President Zuma affirmed their commitment to “strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries.”

It said they also discussed the need to work together on other issues, “especially the quest for peace and stability on the African continent.”

Buhari and Zuma congratulated President Trump on his election. – VOA