Brawl in South Africa’s parliament as far-left lawmakers ejected

Lawmakers of South Africa’s far-left Economic Freedom Fighters party brawled with parliamentary orderlies as they were ejected from the chamber for interrupting President Jacob Zuma’s state-of-the-nation speech on Thursday.

Scuffling spilled over into the precincts of the building, Reuters reporters saw, as the lawmakers, clad in their trademark red overalls, continued to push the orderlies ejecting them on the Speaker’s orders.

Police fired stun grenades outside to disperse supporters of the EFF and the ruling African National Congress party.

Amid the turmoil, the main opposition Democratic Alliance party walked out of parliament, saying Zuma was unqualified to hold office and questioning the deployment of soldiers at parliament.

Zuma had authorized more than 400 soldiers to join the security team at his annual state of the nation speech, drawing outrage from opponents who called it “militarization”.

The drama started when the 74-year-old leader started speaking, then sat down as members of the EFF kept up questions for more than an hour.

“Sitting in front of us here is an incorrigible man. Rotten to the core,” EFF leader Julius Malema, a former Zuma protege and leader of the ANC’s Youth League, said pointing at the president.

Before calling in the parliamentary protective services to eject Malema, Speaker Baleka Mbete warned him: “We are not going to allow you to abuse us the whole night.”

Zuma’s popularity has waned after a series of scandals, which led an anti-corruption watchdog to call in November for a judicial inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government. He has denied the allegations.

Speaker Baleka Mbete asks Malema to leave the House. He replies, “I’m not going anywhere”. Mbete says “we will assist you to go”.

Mbete asked the Serjeant-at-Arms to escort Malema out of the House.

The Economic Freedom Fighters first delayed, then drowned out President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address, drawing a warning from Speaker Baleka Mbete that they were “abusing all of us”.

“We are not going to sit here the whole night listening to you raising points of order … we have ruled and we are not intending to waste endless time because you have a right to raise a point of order,” she said.

Zuma had begun his speech by welcoming the chief justice, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and other dignitaries but was barely audible as the EFF clamoured to raise points of order.

EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that 21 police officers had been disguised as parliamentary security personnel and armed with cable ties and “biological weapons” to attack the party.

His deputy Floyd Shivambu demanded an undertaking that the EFF would be treated fairly and “we are not going to have SAPS invading the House, violating the Constitution”. But Mbete said she could not act on “hearsay”.

“It should not be a rumour because it came from an opposition [MP],” Malema retorted.

“We are raising a simple matter that this cable tie, we took it from a security guy outside and all of us should enjoy your protection. A caring speaker who is concerned about all members of Parliament and their safety.”

From there it was downhill as EFF MP Godrich Gardee rose to remind the joint sitting that the Constitutional Court had, in the Nkandla case, found that Zuma had flouted the law. ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu stood up to defend Zuma against what he termed a “frivolous” motion.

“This Parliament has decided not to remove the president on the basis of what the honourable member is raising today, it was put to the house, the motion was defeated by the house. We cannot go back.”

Malema made a counter point and was soon shouting at the chairwoman of the National Council of Provinces, Thandi Modise, after she said he was not raising a point of order.

“What was Jackson’s point? What was Jackson’s point? We are all equal here… the point that the majority voted against the Nkandla report does not make the majority,” he said. “Mr Zuma has collapsed his own right to address us here.”

Turning to the president, he said: “Your problem is not outside. Your problem is in here.”

After Zuma started speaking, and Mbete issued her warning, EFF MP Mbuyseni Ndlozi rose undeterred and demanded Zuma leave. “But Mr Zuma is a constitutional delinquent.” At this Modise asked the EFF to sit down or leave the chamber. –

