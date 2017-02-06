News Ticker

France’s Macron seen beating Le Pen, Hamon losing momentum – poll

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Lyon, France, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS (Reuters) – French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron are set to make it through to the presidential election’s second round in May, according to an opinion poll published on Monday, with Macron comfortably winning the runoff.

The IFOP rolling poll of voting intentions showed Le Pen garnering 25.5 percent of the vote in the April 23 first round, up 1.5 percent since Feb. 1, while Macron would get 20.5 percent, up 0.5 percent over the same period.

Conservative candidate Francois Fillon placed at 18.5 percent, down from 21 percent.

Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon has lost momentum since his nomination in a primary vote, and was now seen gathering 15.5 percent of the votes, down from 18 percent on Feb. 1.

 

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

