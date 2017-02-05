‘About 40% of US voters want Trump impeached’

Washington – Roughly 40 percent of US voters want to see President Donald Trump impeached, a new poll revealed on Thursday.

“Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump’s tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him,” Public Policy Polling said in a press release with the poll. “That’s up from 35% of voters who wanted to impeach him a week ago.”

The poll also revealed 52 percent of voters think Trump’s executive order on immigration was intended to be a Muslim ban compared to 41 percent who do not.

In addition, only 40 percent of voters, according to the poll, support building the Mexico wall with 54 percent opposed.

On January 25, Trump ordered construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border and, two days later, suspended entry into the United States for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. – IOL