News Ticker

U.S. travel ban heralds “turbulent times” for Africa: AU chief

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma, African Union Commission Chairperson and former South African Minister of Health, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Home Affairs attends a news conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The head of the African Union said on Monday that a U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries including three in Africa heralded “turbulent times” for the continent.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order halted travel by people with passports from Libya, Somalia, Sudan and four other Middle East nations for 90 days, and stopped refugee resettlement for 120 days.

“We are entering very turbulent times,” Dlamini-Zuma told African leaders at the start of a summit in the 54-nation bloc’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital.

“The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries. What do we do about this? Indeed, this is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity,” the AU Commission chief added.

Even before the travel ban was announced last week, African capitals had watched the transition from Barack Obama’s administration to Trump with some concern, fearing his focus on “America first” could push trade and other ties with the continent down the U.S. list of priorities.

The new U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, also hinted at unease about the U.S. administration’s actions in his address at the summit, without mentioning Trump or the United States.

“African nations are among the world’s largest and most generous hosts of refugees. African borders remain open for those who need protection, when so many borders are being closed even in some of the most developed countries in the world,” said Guterres, who took over at the U.N. helm this month.

 

Related Posts
Young black man shot and killed by police in US
Young black man shot and killed by police in US
AN 18-year-old black man was shot and killed by police at a gas station late on Tuesday in a St. Louis suburb near where unarmed teen Michael Brown was killed ...
READ MORE
Philippines scrambles to soothe tensions after insult to Obama
Philippines scrambles to soothe tensions after insult to Obama
By Roberta Rampton and Manuel Mogato (Note: paragraphs 1, 4 and 19 contain language that may offend some readers) By Roberta Rampton and Manuel Mogato VIENTIANE The Philippines scrambled to defuse a row ...
READ MORE
Chuka Umunna withdraws from Labour leadership contest
Chuka Umunna withdraws from Labour leadership contest
LONDON - Chuka Umunna, the shadow business secretary, has withdrawn from the Labour leadership contest, citing the impact the increased level of attention would have on him and those close ...
READ MORE
Nigerian Army Confirms Death Of Boko Haram Leader Shekau
Nigerian Army Confirms Death Of Boko Haram Leader Shekau
Abuja - The Nigerian military on Thursday confirmed the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, Daily Post reports. According to Major General Lucky Irabor, Commander of the Army's Operation Lafiya Dole, ...
READ MORE
British leader warns on Brexit risks as sterling falls
British leader warns on Brexit risks as sterling falls
LONDON — British Prime Minister David Cameron warned on Monday that a vote to leave the EU would risk Britain’s economic and national security, as uncertainty over the outcome of ...
READ MORE
Museveni “not sick and not even to die soon”
Museveni “not sick and not even to die soon”
KAMPALA, Uganda - After three months of silence, 71-year-old Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has finally dispelled rumours that he is "sick and about to die". Responding to questions by the press ...
READ MORE
Investigation to be launched after Sudanese dictator defies court order, flees South Africa
Investigation to be launched after Sudanese dictator defies court order, flees South Africa
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir flew out of South Africa, dodging a court order for him to stay as judges weighed up whether he should be arrested over alleged war crimes ...
READ MORE
Top candidates to lead Britain differ on Brexit urgency
Top candidates to lead Britain differ on Brexit urgency
LONDON - Two leading contenders to be the next British prime minister disagreed publicly on Sunday on how quickly negotiations should be triggered to plan a departure from the European ...
READ MORE
Abandoned villa now a symbol of Boko Haram losses in former stronghold
Abandoned villa now a symbol of Boko Haram losses in former stronghold
DIKWA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A black and white Boko Haram flag still flutters on top of a deserted villa in the Nigerian town of Dikwa, overlooking a courtyard filled with ...
READ MORE
Kissing-gate: Jacob Zuma In Kissing Storm
Kissing-gate: Jacob Zuma In Kissing Storm
Durban - The photograph of a young woman kissing President Jacob Zuma is real, the family confirmed on Thursday. "That is my sister. What is wrong with my father kissing his ...
READ MORE
Young black man shot and killed by police
Philippines scrambles to soothe tensions after insult to
Chuka Umunna withdraws from Labour leadership contest
Nigerian Army Confirms Death Of Boko Haram Leader
British leader warns on Brexit risks as sterling
Museveni “not sick and not even to die
Investigation to be launched after Sudanese dictator defies
Top candidates to lead Britain differ on Brexit
Abandoned villa now a symbol of Boko Haram
Kissing-gate: Jacob Zuma In Kissing Storm

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber ‘taking a break after gruelling tour’ as Paris Jackson fears exhaustion

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Justin Bieber fans should enjoy him while they can as the pop star is reportedly taking a break after wrapping up his Purpose World Tour. The reports come after Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson expressed […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News