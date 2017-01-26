Peña Nieto cancels meeting with Trump

Mexico City – Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has cancelled a planned meeting next week in Washington with US President Donald Trump, the government in Mexico City said on Thursday.
There were calls in Mexico for Peña Nieto to cancel the trip after Trump on Wednesday ordered the “immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border,” and for the detention and deportation of people in the United States illegally.
Pena Nieto late Wednesday condemned the planned wall and rejected Trump’s demand that Mexico pay for the project: “I’ve said it time and time again: Mexico will not pay for the wall. … Mexico gives and demands the respect it is due as a sovereign nation.”
Trump early on Thursday cast doubt on the meeting, tweeting: “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”
