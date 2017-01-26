News Ticker

Peña Nieto cancels meeting with Trump

26th January 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mexico City – Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has cancelled a planned meeting next week in Washington with US President Donald Trump, the government in Mexico City said on Thursday.

There were calls in Mexico for Peña Nieto to cancel the trip after Trump on Wednesday ordered the “immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border,” and for the detention and deportation of people in the United States illegally.

Pena Nieto late Wednesday condemned the planned wall and rejected Trump’s demand that Mexico pay for the project: “I’ve said it time and time again: Mexico will not pay for the wall. … Mexico gives and demands the respect it is due as a sovereign nation.”

Trump early on Thursday cast doubt on the meeting, tweeting: “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

Related Posts
More African Dictators ‘Likely To Pull Out Of ICC After SA’
More African Dictators ‘Likely To Pull Out Of ICC After SA’
Cape Town – South Africa's decision to pull out from the International Criminal Court is likely to lead "more African countries into wanting to follow in its footsteps", a researcher ...
READ MORE
Auma Obama: How I earned a ride in ‘the Beast’
Auma Obama: How I earned a ride in ‘the Beast’
NAIROBI - President Obama was the main speaker. Part of the theme was taking charge of the future and the target was the youth. But it was his sister, Auma Obama, ...
READ MORE
Italy rescues over 3,300 migrants over weekend
Italy rescues over 3,300 migrants over weekend
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian coastguard and navy ships rescued over 3,300 migrants in 26 separate operations in the Mediterranean over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Italian navy told Reuters ...
READ MORE
Volkswagen could pose bigger threat to German economy than Greek crisis
Volkswagen could pose bigger threat to German economy than Greek crisis
The Volkswagen emissions scandal has rocked Germany's business and political establishment and analysts warn the crisis at the car maker could develop into the biggest threat to Europe's largest economy. Volkswagen ...
READ MORE
Boko Haram has lost territory in Nigeria, US general says
Boko Haram has lost territory in Nigeria, US general says
BRUSSELS — The top American commander for Africa says Boko Haram has lost territory but, with ties to Islamic State, remains a grave threat to the civilian population in Nigeria ...
READ MORE
Nigeria’s election race heats up
Nigeria’s election race heats up
Abuja - Less than two weeks from national polls, Nigeria's ruling party is facing unprecedented shifts in the politics of religion that could spell trouble for the incumbent, President Goodluck ...
READ MORE
Gambia president declares country an ‘Islamic state’
Gambia president declares country an ‘Islamic state’
BANJUL — President Yahya Jammeh has declared the Gambia "an Islamic state", but stressed that the rights of the Christian minority in the small west African country would be respected ...
READ MORE
UK’s Cameron bows to pressure to take more Syrian refugees
UK’s Cameron bows to pressure to take more Syrian refugees
MADRID (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Britain and Spain made a joint call on Friday for structural reforms in the European Union to make it more competitive and boost ...
READ MORE
Party leader Julius Malema and members of his Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) clash with Parliamentary security as they are evicted from the chamber in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zuma blasts ultra-left over bid to block speech
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African security officers forcibly removed members of the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party from parliament on Tuesday when they tried to prevent an address ...
READ MORE
Malema rallies South Africa’s poor pledging land, jobs, wifi
Malema rallies South Africa’s poor pledging land, jobs, wifi
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA (Reuters) - The firebrand leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters on Saturday launched his party's campaign for what are expected to be closely-fought local elections, promising ...
READ MORE
More African Dictators ‘Likely To Pull Out Of
Auma Obama: How I earned a ride in
Italy rescues over 3,300 migrants over weekend
Volkswagen could pose bigger threat to German economy
Boko Haram has lost territory in Nigeria, US
Nigeria’s election race heats up
Gambia president declares country an ‘Islamic state’
UK’s Cameron bows to pressure to take more
Zuma blasts ultra-left over bid to block speech
Malema rallies South Africa’s poor pledging land, jobs,

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News