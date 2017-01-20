Gambia crisis: Yahya Jammeh ‘agrees to go into exile’

Gambia’s former leader has agreed to step aside and go into exile, according to an adviser for the country’s new president.

The move by Yahya Jammeh should allow Adama Barrow, who was elected last month and was inaugurated in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, to return to the country.

Earlier, Mr Barrow told Sky News he will shortly assume power and considers the UK to be his country’s number one trading partner.

In his first interview with a British media outlet, he said: “There is a strong tie with Britain and Gambia if you recall history.

“They colonised Gambia and we are part of the Commonwealth and we will return to the Commonwealth again.

“Any aspects that’s going on in Gambia, Britain will be our number one partner in terms of trade, in terms of democracy, in terms of good governance. They will be our partners.”

Video: The new President of Gambia – Adama Barrow – is sworn in in Senegal

Mr Barrow was at pains to try to calm fears about The Gambia as a holiday destination after thousands of British tourists were caught up in the turmoil over the past few days.

With President Barrow’s predecessor still ensconced in the capital’s State House, many holidaymakers have already been evacuated on safety grounds for fear of violence.

:: Gambians party for now but fears linger

The presidents of Guinea and Mauritania arrived in Banjul on Friday morning in an attempt to offer the former leader one last chance to leave peacefully.

The former leader, who has ruled Gambia for the past 22 years, has been attempting to negotiate an amnesty against potential prosecution for human rights abuses during his time in office.

Mr Barrow did not rule that out but would not be drawn on any commitment.

Image Caption: The former security guard is sworn in as the new president of The Gambia

In an interview at a secure location in the Senegalese capital Dakar, the newly appointed president told Sky News: “We cannot make any premature decision. Once in office we will look at everything comprehensively.”

One of his aides has previously said the Barrow administration would take action against Mr Jammeh for decades of abuse.

The Senegalese army spokesman has told Sky News his troops are on the outskirts of the capital awaiting orders.

Mr Barrow appeared calm and relaxed. Like the new US President Donald Trump, he was the surprise victor in Gambia’s election last month.

“We have a lot in common,” he said. “We are both businessmen.” He urged the new American leader to be open to business and trade with Gambia and Africa generally.

But Mr Barrow studied in Britain, working as a security guard at Argos to pay for his fees.

He remains a keen Arsenal fan, laughing when this correspondent told him she was a Manchester United follower.

He clearly retains a lot of fondness for the United Kingdom, crediting his time there for teaching him the “meaning of hard work”.

He appears confident the current impasse with Mr Jammeh will be quickly resolved and is unabashed by his lack of any experience in governing, saying: “With any new job, it is important to learn.”